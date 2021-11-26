GR Silver Mining : Quarterly Financial Statements September 30, 2021

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.