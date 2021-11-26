Log in
    GRSL   CA36258E1025

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

(GRSL)
GR Silver Mining : Quarterly Financial Statements September 30, 2021

11/26/2021 | 02:30pm EST
GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

NOTICE TO READER

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash (Note 3)

$

6,750,637

$

4,893,578

Receivables (Note 4)

31,083

38,559

Prepaid

282,272

98,019

7,063,992

5,030,156

Equipment (Note 5)

1,849,867

1,166,637

Deferred acquisition costs (Note 6)

-

158,860

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

19,310,159

3,706,680

Reclamation provision indemnification asset (Note 7 and 11)

3,078,324

-

Value added tax (Note 4)

1,990,067

781,678

$

33,292,409

$

10, 844,011

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

$

846,281

$

961,297

Mexico mining concession taxes (Note 7 and 9)

13,348,323

-

14,194,604

961,297

Non-current liabilities

Reclamation provision (Note 7 and 11)

3,357,666

215,461

Total liabilities

17,552,270

1,176,758

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 12)

45,573,325

27,300,384

Share compensation reserve (Note 12)

3,959,028

2,489,056

Deficit

(33,792,214)

(20,122,187)

15,740,139

9,667,253

$

33,292,409

$

10,844,011

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 17)

On behalf of the Board:

"Marcio Fonseca"

Director

"Michael Thomson"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

Three Months

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

EXPENSES

Amortization (Note 5)

$

119,292

$

23,831

$

285,779

$

43,234

Consulting (Note 10)

61,788

227,095

253,526

519,226

Exploration expenditures (Note 8)

3,549,096

1,131,310

8,886,361

2,448,489

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

65,377

49,681

375,356

140,177

Investor relations

124,592

271,355

431,095

566,892

Office

109,603

82,118

380,032

180,139

Professional fees (Note 10)

110,037

102,355

426,183

183,902

Property investigation

-

14,422

3,632

15,889

Regulatory and transfer agent

21,803

10,118

89,726

69,202

Salaries (Note 10)

559,610

-

1,078,830

-

Share-based compensation (Note 10 and 12)

-

834,807

1,498,909

1,049,075

Travel

16,019

13,361

67,659

39,844

(4,737,217)

(2,760,453)

(13,777,088)

(5,256,069)

Accretion expense evaluation assets (Note 11)

(1,638)

(1,590)

(4,877)

(3,168)

Interest income

4,984

-

15,587

-

Recovery on exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)

-

-

72,366

-

Gain (Loss) on settlement of accounts payable

-

-

(3,015)

-

Other income

-

5,100

27,000

11,868

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(4,733,871)

$

(2,756,943)

$

(13,670,027)

$

(5,247,369)

Loss per common share

-Basic and diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding

-Basic and diluted

167,213,040

123,440,999

150,279,314

95,008,433

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

GR SILVER MINING LTD.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Nine Months

Nine Months

Ended

Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Loss for the period

$

(13,670,027)

$

(5,247,369)

Items not affecting cash:

Amortization

285,779

43,234

Share-based compensation

1,498,909

3,168

Accretion expenses on restoration obligations (Note 11)

4,877

1,049,075

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Decrease (Increase) in Receivables

22,790

(3,941)

Increases in Prepaids

(160,483)

(90,755)

Increase in Value added tax

(1,125,821)

(268,671)

Increases (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

722,718

541,692

Net cash used in operating activities

(12,421,258)

(3,973,567)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of San Marcial Property (Note 7)

(2,500,000)

(257,160)

Acquisition of La Trinidad Property (Note 7)

(332,516)

-

Cash acquired from Plomosas acquisition (Note 7)

-

2,379

Cash acquired from Mako acquisition (Note 7)

5,467

-

Deferred acquisition costs

158,860

(1,605)

Exploration and evaluation assets

-

(20,157)

Equipment

(221,784)

(430,068)

Net cash provided by investing activities

(2,889,973)

(706,611)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from the issuance of shares

18,019,453

10,062,294

Share issue costs

(851,163)

(863,390)

Net cash provided by financing activities

17,168,290

9,198,904

Change in cash during the period

1,857,059

4,518,726

Cash, beginning of period

4,893,578

2,049,510

Cash, end of period

$

6,750,637

$

6,568,236

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 13)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

GR Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 19:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
