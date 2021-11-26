GR Silver Mining : Quarterly Financial Statements September 30, 2021

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
NOTICE TO READER
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditors have not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash (Note 3)
$
6,750,637
$
4,893,578
Receivables (Note 4)
31,083
38,559
Prepaid
282,272
98,019
7,063,992
5,030,156
Equipment (Note 5)
1,849,867
1,166,637
Deferred acquisition costs (Note 6)
-
158,860
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
19,310,159
3,706,680
Reclamation provision indemnification asset (Note 7 and 11)
3,078,324
-
Value added tax (Note 4)
1,990,067
781,678
$
33,292,409
$
10, 844,011
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
$
846,281
$
961,297
Mexico mining concession taxes (Note 7 and 9)
13,348,323
-
14,194,604
961,297
Non-current liabilities
Reclamation provision (Note 7 and 11)
3,357,666
215,461
Total liabilities
17,552,270
1,176,758
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 12)
45,573,325
27,300,384
Share compensation reserve (Note 12)
3,959,028
2,489,056
Deficit
(33,792,214)
(20,122,187)
15,740,139
9,667,253
$
33,292,409
$
10,844,011
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 17)
On behalf of the Board:
"Marcio Fonseca"
Director
"Michael Thomson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EXPENSES
Amortization (Note 5)
$
119,292
$
23,831
$
285,779
$
43,234
Consulting (Note 10)
61,788
227,095
253,526
519,226
Exploration expenditures (Note 8)
3,549,096
1,131,310
8,886,361
2,448,489
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
65,377
49,681
375,356
140,177
Investor relations
124,592
271,355
431,095
566,892
Office
109,603
82,118
380,032
180,139
Professional fees (Note 10)
110,037
102,355
426,183
183,902
Property investigation
-
14,422
3,632
15,889
Regulatory and transfer agent
21,803
10,118
89,726
69,202
Salaries (Note 10)
559,610
-
1,078,830
-
Share-based compensation (Note 10 and 12)
-
834,807
1,498,909
1,049,075
Travel
16,019
13,361
67,659
39,844
(4,737,217)
(2,760,453)
(13,777,088)
(5,256,069)
Accretion expense evaluation assets (Note 11)
(1,638)
(1,590)
(4,877)
(3,168)
Interest income
4,984
-
15,587
-
Recovery on exploration and evaluation assets (Note 7)
-
-
72,366
-
Gain (Loss) on settlement of accounts payable
-
-
(3,015)
-
Other income
-
5,100
27,000
11,868
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(4,733,871)
$
(2,756,943)
$
(13,670,027)
$
(5,247,369)
Loss per common share
-Basic and diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.09)
$
(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding
-Basic and diluted
167,213,040
123,440,999
150,279,314
95,008,433
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
GR SILVER MINING LTD.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Nine Months
Nine Months
Ended
Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Loss for the period
$
(13,670,027)
$
(5,247,369)
Items not affecting cash:
Amortization
285,779
43,234
Share-based compensation
1,498,909
3,168
Accretion expenses on restoration obligations (Note 11)
4,877
1,049,075
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Decrease (Increase) in Receivables
22,790
(3,941)
Increases in Prepaids
(160,483)
(90,755)
Increase in Value added tax
(1,125,821)
(268,671)
Increases (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
722,718
541,692
Net cash used in operating activities
(12,421,258)
(3,973,567)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of San Marcial Property (Note 7)
(2,500,000)
(257,160)
Acquisition of La Trinidad Property (Note 7)
(332,516)
-
Cash acquired from Plomosas acquisition (Note 7)
-
2,379
Cash acquired from Mako acquisition (Note 7)
5,467
-
Deferred acquisition costs
158,860
(1,605)
Exploration and evaluation assets
-
(20,157)
Equipment
(221,784)
(430,068)
Net cash provided by investing activities
(2,889,973)
(706,611)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of shares
18,019,453
10,062,294
Share issue costs
(851,163)
(863,390)
Net cash provided by financing activities
17,168,290
9,198,904
Change in cash during the period
1,857,059
4,518,726
Cash, beginning of period
4,893,578
2,049,510
Cash, end of period
$
6,750,637
$
6,568,236
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 13)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
GR Silver Mining Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 19:29:02 UTC.