  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grab Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
3.520 USD   -2.49%
GRAB ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grab Holdings Limited Shareholders

04/12/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 12, 2021 to March 2, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in GRAB:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=25797&from=4

Grab Holdings Limited NEWS - GRAB NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Grab Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Grab Holdings you have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Grab Holdings securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the GRAB lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form?id=25797&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grab-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-grab-holdings-limited-shareholders-301522828.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2022
