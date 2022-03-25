Log in
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
GRAB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Grab Holdings Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/grab-holdings-limited-loss-submission-form/?id=25128&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Grab Holdings between November 12, 2021 and March 2, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 16, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Grab Holdings Limited issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Grab's driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to "preemptively recalibrate driver supply"; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grab-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-grab-holdings-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-16-2022-301510455.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
