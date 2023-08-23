By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Grab Holdings were trading higher on the Nasdaq after the company reported higher revenue in its second-quarter financial results.

Grab's superapp in Southeast Asia operates across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors, the company said.

At 1:15 p.m. EDT, the company's shares were trading 11% higher at $3.71 per share. Volume at the time topped 25.4 million shares, above the stock's 65-day average volume of some 17.7 million shares.

Before the bell Wednesday, Grab reported a second-quarter loss of $148 million on revenue of $567 million. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of $572 million on revenue of $321 million. The company also reported cross merchandise value of $5.24 billion in the second quarter, above the $5 billion reported in the year-ago period.

The company said it is expecting fiscal year 2023 revenue in a range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-23 1347ET