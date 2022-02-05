Log in
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
Grab : WTFinance?! Face Your Financial Fears

02/05/2022 | 09:48pm EST
If you've never set financial goals, sitting down to do so can feel quite daunting. The trick is to figure out what you can achieve in a set timeframe. The results might just surprise you!

Say you've borrowed $1,000 from a friend. The idea of paying back $1,000 in one go? Daunting. Breaking it down into 10 equal payments of $100, though? Far less scary and far more achievable. Break down your goals in the same way - into smaller, consistent steps.

If you thrive on competition, reward yourself each time you achieve a goal. You could treat yourself to a movie at the cinema for paying off a debt quickly, for example.

Ask friends and family to keep you accountable too as you work towards your goals. Tell your BFF what you're planning and when so they can check in on you and your progress.

Journalling or setting reminders in your calendar can also help you stay on track.

Disclaimer

Grab Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 02:47:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
