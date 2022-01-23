Grab : WTFinance?! Say goodbye to financial FOMO

Picture this:

You've just received a WhatsApp message from your best friend about a weekend away.

'Everyone's pitching in a few hundred dollars to cover the hotel stay. You in?'

You log in to your banking app. There's still two weeks before your salary comes in. But the thought of your friends enjoying themselves without you makes your heart sink.

You text back 'Yay! Weekend trip here we come! '. You'll be eating plain noodles for the next fortnight but what the heck - YOLO right? You've been working so hard, you deserve this trip!

What you're experiencing? FOMO. And it's not always about money. FOMO can come in various forms and cause people endless anxiety, made worse by scrolling through picture-perfect Instagram feeds.

It can be in the form of insecurities or complexes, feeling judged by your social circle because of where you shop or the type of clothes you wear. Even your hair colour or skin can lead to FOMO, forcing you to spend big on premium products and frequent trips to high-end salons you can't really afford.

Or you could be feeling FOMO because your friends are all obsessed with investing in crypto (WTFinance?!) which forces you to do the same. (You don't have to, so you know.)

Now that you know what FOMO looks like, how can you manage it better? #fomobegone