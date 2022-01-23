Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grab Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grab : WTFinance?! Say goodbye to financial FOMO

01/23/2022 | 02:14am EST
Picture this:

You've just received a WhatsApp message from your best friend about a weekend away.

'Everyone's pitching in a few hundred dollars to cover the hotel stay. You in?'

You log in to your banking app. There's still two weeks before your salary comes in. But the thought of your friends enjoying themselves without you makes your heart sink.

You text back 'Yay! Weekend trip here we come! '. You'll be eating plain noodles for the next fortnight but what the heck - YOLO right? You've been working so hard, you deserve this trip!

What you're experiencing? FOMO. And it's not always about money. FOMO can come in various forms and cause people endless anxiety, made worse by scrolling through picture-perfect Instagram feeds.

It can be in the form of insecurities or complexes, feeling judged by your social circle because of where you shop or the type of clothes you wear. Even your hair colour or skin can lead to FOMO, forcing you to spend big on premium products and frequent trips to high-end salons you can't really afford.

Or you could be feeling FOMO because your friends are all obsessed with investing in crypto (WTFinance?!) which forces you to do the same. (You don't have to, so you know.)

Now that you know what FOMO looks like, how can you manage it better? #fomobegone

Disclaimer

Grab Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 732 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 040 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 950 M 20 950 M -
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grab Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,60 $
Average target price 11,49 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Yeow Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming-Hokng Maa President
Alexander Charles Hungate Chief Operating Office
John Terence Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.46%20 950
ADOBE INC.-9.91%237 857
WORKDAY INC.-10.06%61 423
AUTODESK, INC.-14.94%52 615
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.96%46 196
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.5.39%39 313