Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grab Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grab : WTFinance?! You Do You

02/20/2022 | 11:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over the last couple of months, we've tried to demystify that elusive beast: money.

We've shared how common it is to have financial regrets, why people fall into debtwithout knowing, taken the guilt out of splurging, turned your hobbies into mo' money, how to kickstart that side hustle, how to deal with financial FOMO, and why facing your financial fears is somuch healthier for you and your bank balance.

Your favourite influencers have also let us in on their tips and tricks (yep, they've made their own mistakes, but live and learn right?)

Last time, we asked you to describe your financial life in 5 words or less. Here's what some of you have shared!

Disclaimer

Grab Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/20GRAB : WTFinance?! You Do You
PU
02/17Citigroup Adjusts Grab Holdings' Price Target to $9 from $12, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/16GRAB : and Secura partner to offer security training courses and job opportunities in secu..
PU
02/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : US Inflation rises more than expected
02/09Grab to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 3, 2022
AQ
02/07GRAB : Food merchants and digital platforms in the era of Covid
PU
02/05GRAB : WTFinance?! Face Your Financial Fears
PU
01/31Autonomous Research Starts Grab Holdings at Underperform with $4.50 Price Target
MT
01/31GRAB : Completes Acquisition of Stake in Jaya Grocer
PU
01/31Grab Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Jaya Grocer Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 737 M - -
Net income 2021 -2 903 M - -
Net cash 2021 5 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,16x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 651 M 20 651 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Grab Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,52 $
Average target price 10,27 $
Spread / Average Target 86,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ping Yeow Tan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming-Hokng Maa President
Alexander Charles Hungate Chief Operating Office
John Terence Rogers Independent Non-Executive Director
Dara Khosrowshahi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.58%20 651
ADOBE INC.-21.96%208 756
WORKDAY INC.-21.49%53 618
DATADOG, INC.-10.72%49 617
AUTODESK, INC.-22.88%47 699
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.48%46 448