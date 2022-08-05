Grab : What is stagflation? | Investing Nugget

Phew. Can I still prepare myself in case stagflation does come?

You can, and should! For one, make sure you have at least 6 months' worth of emergency funds to tide through stagflation if and when it occurs. It is also prudent to look through your expenses to see opportunities to stretch your dollar, such as choosing more affordable alternatives.

Next, prioritise clearing your debts. Rising inflation often prompts rising interest rates (as part of a tightening monetary policy), meaning that it may become more costly to pay off loans.

In light of rising unemployment, choose to invest in yourself, even if you don't see immediate results. Keep learning and growing; upskilling helps you remain attractive to employers even if companies start laying off staff.

