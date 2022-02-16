Log in
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
Grab : and Secura partner to offer security training courses and job opportunities in security services for up to 200 driver- and delivery-partners

02/16/2022 | 12:14am EST
Partnership aims to contribute to building a local talent pool to fulfill growing manpower demands in the security sector

SINGAPORE, 16 February 2022- Grab, a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, and Secura Group Limited (新保安集团有限公司)("Secura" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the"Group"), one of the leading providers of security products, services and solutions in Singapore, today announced that both organisations will collaborate to offer new security officer training courses under GrabAcademyas well as 200 job opportunities in the security sector for Grab's driver- and delivery-partners.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Secura, Mr Kan Kheong Ng said, "We are immensely excited about the collaboration which will offer Grab driver- and delivery-partners the opportunity to reskill and upskill, and take on actual security services assignments, providing a boost to Singapore's gig economy through offering such employment opportunities. Today, the gig economy has grown to be a viable part of Singapore's economy and workforce and this collaboration offers new opportunities to Grab's partners while creating synergistic benefits for Secura and Grab. Many drivers and deliverers may experience idle time between bookings and could put this time to economically-productive use in the provision of security services as trained officers under highly flexible working arrangements that fit into their schedules. While waiting for a full recovery in the economy and demand for rides, Grab's-partners can gain alternative skills and explore an additional work opportunity in security services while still remaining on the Grab platform."

"For Secura, not only does this collaboration widen our pool of potential training course attendees and the reach of our courses, it also offers an answer to the manpower crunch in Singapore following the imposition of stricter controls on the hiring of foreign talents. This collaboration not only offers Secura a flexible pool of trained security officers who can be activated on demand, it could also create a new pool of locally-based talents for the security services industry for the longer term. This will be helpful towards building a more robust and resilient team of security professionals," Mr Kan added.

Yee Wee Tang, Managing Director, Grab Singaporesaid, "Ensuring our partner's well-being and growth opportunities has always been a priority for us. Our robust welfare and benefit programmes are in place to support our driver-partners at every step of the way, whether they choose to continue to drive on our platform or explore other opportunities. Through this partnership with Secura, we hope to provide interested partners with skills, such as how to handle first-aid incidents, disputes or even identifying threats. These will not only prepare them for roles in the security sector, these are also relevant skills that will support them as our driver- and delivery-partners."

In 2020, Grab introduced the Career Support Portal under GrabAcademy, an integrated platform with training and career support initiatives targeted at strengthening and broadening partners' skill sets and capabilities, boosting their employability and allowing them to pursue new career options outside of the platform. Additionally, Grab has worked with several organisations including Microsoft, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Temasek Polytechnic to roll out workshops and development programmes to help partners secure IT-related jobs and trainee positions.

Comprehensive security officer training and job opportunities

Under the collaboration agreement entered into between Grab and Secura, Secura Training Academy Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Secura, will offer three training courses. These courses will be supported by SkillsFuture Singapore ("SSG") under the Enhanced Training Support Package for Point-to-Point Drivers (P2P Drivers), which subsidises course fees for the attendees. The collaboration period under the agreement is for one year from 16 February 2022 to 15 February 2023.

  • Incident Response: Focuses on enabling to-be security officers to contain security incidents, including damage to facilities and equipment, fire-related incidents, suspicious behaviour and crime related incidents, medical or first-aid related incidents, bomb or IED (Improvised Explosive Device) threat incidents, as well as to search, apprehend suspect and give evidence in court.
  • Guard and Patrol: Equips learners with relevant skills to perform guard and patrol duties, such as preparation work, guard static position, handling telephone calls and lost-and-found properties, patrol premises as well as reporting and handover duties.
  • Threat Observation: Provides the knowledge and skills to describe and identify terrorist threats, person-borne threats, vehicle-borne threats and object-based threats, and carry out appropriate actions.

In addition, Secura will offer job opportunities for up to 200 Grab driver- and delivery-partners who successfully complete the courses and demonstrate an interest in working in the security sector. Selected Grab's partners will be assigned to provide security guarding services for commercial premises, data centres, embassies, hotels, schools, hospitals, government buildings, high-value industrial premises and residential properties.

Disclaimer

Grab Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
