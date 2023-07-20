Today at 02:57 am

-- Grab is acquiring Singapore's third-largest taxi operator Trans-Cab for around 100 million Singapore dollars (US$75.5 million), The Straits Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

-- The transaction will conclude this week after a two-month negotiation, according to the sources.

-- Grab and Trans-Cab declined to comment on the deal, said The Straits Times.

Full story: https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/transport/grab-buying-s-pore-s-third-largest-taxi-company-trans-cab

