INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/04/2022 | 05:21pm EST
PHILADELPHIA, Pa., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab Holdings") (NASDAQ: GRAB) investors.

Grab Holdings investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/grab-holdings-limited/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

In December 2021, Grab Holdings went public through a merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC), a special purpose acquisition company. In connection with that business combination, the Company emphasized to investors its dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing, and financial services areas through its "SuperApp."

On March 3, 2022, Grab Holdings shocked investors when it reported its first quarterly earnings report as a public company, which included a 44% decline in quarterly revenue from the prior year's quarter, and a fiscal 2021 loss of $3.6 billionFollowing this news, shares of Grab Holdings' stock fell $1.95 per share, or over 37% in value, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.  In total, shares of the company's stock have declined over 75% in value since the time of the December 2021 SPAC transaction.

Grab Holdings investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:  

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. 
Adrienne Bell, Esq. 
KASKELA LAW LLC 
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100 
Newtown Square, PA 19073 
(888) 715 – 1740 
(484) 229 – 0750 
www.kaskelalaw.com 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-grab-holdings-limited-nasdaq-grab-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301496125.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
