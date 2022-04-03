Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grab Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRAB   KYG4124C1096

GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED

(GRAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grab Holdings Limited - GRAB

04/03/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grab Holdings Limited ("Grab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GRAB).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Grab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

In December 2021, Grab went public through a special-purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") merger, emphasizing the Company's dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing and financial services areas through its "super app."  The Company highlighted a purportedly significant opportunity for further growth in the firm's core businesses in Southeast Asia and other regions.  Then, on March 3, 2022, Grab announced its first quarterly earnings report as a public company.  Among other items, the Company reported a 44% revenue decline from the same period in the prior year, along with a loss of $3.6 billion for the year.  Grab's management blamed the results on the Company's need to increase spending in order to offer higher commissions to attract drivers and greater incentives to users and partners. 

On this news, Grab's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.28%, to close at $3.28 per share on March 3, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-grab-holdings-limited---grab-301516300.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:43pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Grab ..
PR
03/31INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MONTH SERIES : Jean Fernandes
PU
03/30GoTo to raise $1.1 bln after finalising IPO at top end of price range
RE
03/30EXPLAINER-PEACE TALKS ON UKRAINE : Russia's red lines unchanged
RE
03/30INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MONTH SERIES : Novie Marlika
PU
03/29Mexico's president floats proposal for public to pick electoral authorities
RE
03/29GRAB ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 16, 2022 in the..
PR
03/29London cabbies rally to help Ukrainian refugees
RE
03/28GRAB STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) on Behalf of Share..
BU
03/28Ex-separatist leader calls Russian attack on Ukraine a mistake
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations