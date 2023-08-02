INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

GraceKennedy Limited

August 29, 2023

-

Ex-dividend Date

September 01, 2023

-

Record Date

September 22, 2023

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

JMD $0.52 per share

August 2nd, 2023

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

