GraceKennedy Limited is a Jamaica-based company engaged in food and financial business. The Company operates through two divisions: GK Foods and GK Financial Group. The GK Foods division includes all the food-related companies while the GK Financial Group division includes all the financial services companies. Its segments include Food Trading, Banking and Investments, Insurance and Money Services. Its Food Trading segment is engaged in merchandising of general goods and food products both locally and internationally; processing and distribution of food products, and the operation of a chain of supermarkets. Its Banking and Investments segment includes commercial banking; stock brokerage; corporate finance; advisory services, and lease financing. Its Insurance segment offers general insurance, health insurance, creditor life insurance and insurance brokerage. Its Money Services segment is engaged in the operation of money transfer services, cambio operations and bill payment services.