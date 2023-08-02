INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
GraceKennedy Limited
August 29, 2023
-
Ex-dividend Date
September 01, 2023
-
Record Date
September 22, 2023
-
Payment Date
Interim Dividend
-
JMD $0.52 per share
August 2nd, 2023
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 16:45:57 UTC.