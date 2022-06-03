Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. GraceKennedy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GK   JMP4897P1050

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED

(GK)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-01
109.00 JMD   +1.30%
09:12aGRACEKENNEDY : 03 Jun 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of Appointment of Acting President and CEO- First Global Bank Limited
PU
06/02GRACEKENNEDY : GK) – Appointment of Acting President & CEO – First Global Bank Limited
PU
06/02GRACEKENNEDY : GK) – Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GraceKennedy : 03 Jun 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of Appointment of Acting President and CEO- First Global Bank Limited

06/03/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ACTING PRESIDENT&CEO

AT FIRST GLOBAL BANK LIMITED

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED (GKC)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from GKC advising that of the appointment of Mr. Radcliffe Daley as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of First Global Bank Limited (FGB), a wholly owned subsidiary of GKC, and the resignation of Mrs. Mariame McIntosh Robinson, effective July 18th, 2022.

June 3rd, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED
09:12aGRACEKENNEDY : 03 Jun 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of Appointment of A..
PU
06/02GRACEKENNEDY : GK) – Appointment of Acting President & CEO – First Global Bank..
PU
06/02GRACEKENNEDY : GK) – Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/27GRACEKENNEDY : GK) – Directors & Senior Officers Dealings in Securities
PU
05/26GRACEKENNEDY : 25 May 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited -Notice of Material Information
PU
05/25GRACEKENNEDY : 25 May 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Unaudited Interim Financia..
PU
05/24GRACEKENNEDY : 2022 AGM additional information & Instructions to join
PU
05/12GraceKennedy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
05/12Gracekennedy Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on June 16, 2022
CI
04/29GRACEKENNEDY : GK) Annual Report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 842 M 842 M
Net income 2021 8 192 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 455 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 108 B 703 M 703 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GraceKennedy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald G. Wehby Group Manager-Finance
Andrew Messado Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Valentine Shirley Chairman
Deidre Cousins Chief Information Officer
Steven Whittingham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED6.86%703
WALMART INC.-13.30%351 007
SYSCO CORPORATION7.35%42 959
KROGER16.84%38 123
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED11.62%30 589
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.89%30 349