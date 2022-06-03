GraceKennedy : 03 Jun 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of Appointment of Acting President and CEO- First Global Bank Limited

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ACTING PRESIDENT&CEO

AT FIRST GLOBAL BANK LIMITED

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED (GKC)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from GKC advising that of the appointment of Mr. Radcliffe Daley as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of First Global Bank Limited (FGB), a wholly owned subsidiary of GKC, and the resignation of Mrs. Mariame McIntosh Robinson, effective July 18th, 2022.

June 3rd, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited