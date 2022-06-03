GraceKennedy : 03 Jun 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of Appointment of Acting President and CEO- First Global Bank Limited

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF ACTING PRESIDENT&CEO
AT FIRST GLOBAL BANK LIMITED
GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED (GKC)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from GKC advising that of the appointment of Mr. Radcliffe Daley as Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of First Global Bank Limited (FGB), a wholly owned subsidiary of GKC, and the resignation of Mrs. Mariame McIntosh Robinson, effective July 18th, 2022.
June 3rd, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 13:11:08 UTC.