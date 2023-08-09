INTERIM REPORT
(SIX MONTHS) 30 JUNE 2023
GraceKennedy Limited
INTERIM REPORT TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) is pleased to report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. During this period, GK achieved revenues of J$78.23 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% or J$5.64 billion over the corresponding period in 2022. Profit before tax (PBT) was J$6.14 billion or J$716.7 million higher than the same period in 2022, an increase of 13.2%. Net profit attributable to stockholders was J$4.19 billion, an increase of 14.3% over the comparable period in 2022. Earnings per stock unit for the period was J$4.22 (2022: J$3.70).
Our GK team is optimistic about the remainder of 2023, as we emerge stronger and more resilient from the challenges and uncertainties that characterized our operating environment over the past few years. Revenue and profit are ahead of target, and our team remains highly focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives.
Following on the positive results, a dividend of J$0.52 per stock unit has been declared, payable on September 22, 2023, totalling approximately J$515 million. This is the third interim payment for 2023 and brings the year-to-date total dividend pay-out to approximately J$1.5 billion.
Performance of Business Segments
Foods
GK's food business recorded an overall growth in revenues and profits in the first half of 2023.
Our Jamaican food distribution business continued to perform well, with Grace Foods & Services, Consumer Brands Limited and World Brands Services (WBS) all recording healthy growth in revenues and pre-tax profits. In April, GK Foods & Services Limited entered into an agreement with Nestlé Jamaica Limited to expand our channel and product coverage for the Nestlé portfolio, on a non-exclusive basis, through WBS. This has already begun to yield meaningful benefits for our distribution business.
GK's Jamaican supermarket chain, Hi-Lo Food Stores, also recorded strong growth in revenues and PBT during the period. Our new Hi-Lo Negril location continues its strong performance, above expectations.
GK's manufacturing business achieved improved results over the corresponding period of 2022, recording increases in revenues and PBT. The merger of two of our local manufacturing divisions, National Processors and Grace Food Processors (GFP) Canning into NALCAN is complete, and all lines are now in operation. The installation of a new solar power system at GFP (Meats) is on track to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2023, and our Grace Agro-Processors Denbigh operation has started to realise energy cost savings from its solar power plant which became operational in 2022. Both solar projects reduce GK's reliance on conventional energy sources while creating a more environmentally friendly footprint.
Our international food distribution business also recorded an improved performance over the same period in the prior year, achieving growth in revenues and PBT. Grace Foods UK, GK Foods USA LLC and GK Belize all recorded growth in revenues and PBT. While inflationary pressures and changes in consumer behaviour have negatively impacted Grace Foods Canada, a recovery plan, which was implemented in the second quarter of 2023, has already begun to produce positive results.
Financial Services
GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG) delivered a positive performance in the first half of 2023, driven by strong top-line growth.
Our Insurance segment experienced exceptional growth during the period, due, in part, to the successful expansion of our life insurance portfolio following GK's acquisition of Scotia Insurance Caribbean which has been rebranded GK Life. In April, GK Life secured regulatory approval to expand into the Dutch Caribbean via St. Maarten, adding a thirteenth market to its business, and operations in that territory are set to commence before the end of the year. GK Life is positioned to launch its core insurance digital platform later this year.
Our Money Services segment also played an important role in GKFG's profitability in the first half of the year, delivering stable profits, implementing efficiency measures, and demonstrating resilience despite the impact of reduced remittance inflows to Jamaica during this period. GK Money Services is expanding our Jamaican remittance business through its strategic partnership with Unicomer Jamaica Limited and its network of Courts retail stores in Jamaica, which was announced earlier this year.
Our Banking and Investments segment reported mixed results for the first half of the year. First Global Bank (FGB), our Jamaican commercial bank, and SigniaGlobe Financial Group Inc, our jointly owned merchant banking business in Barbados, both reported healthy results, while our investment advisory arm, GK Capital Management, faced challenges to its profitability, including an underperforming equity market in Jamaica and higher interest rates.
Digital Transformation
We continue to add new features and customer touchpoints to our GK One mobile wallet app. Customers can now register for the app using their passport, and load funds to their mobile wallet at several of our Bill Express locations. App features are also in development which will allow GK One users to complete peer-to-peer fund transfers and access a broader range of GK services, including third-party insurance offerings and sending remittances. We are also actively working on expanding the GK One app to other territories in the Caribbean.
GK Capital Management launched its new online IPO platform, GK One Wealth, to enhance its digital capabilities and improve accessibility for its clients. Plans to expand FGB's digital offerings are well-advanced, and the bank continues to encourage its customers to use its various digital channels to execute transactions, including the Global Access online platform, mobile app, and smart ATMs.
We Care
GK's environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda is advancing, as we prepare to release our inaugural ESG Impact Report later this year.
Meanwhile, GK's well-established programme of corporate social responsibility, led by our GK Foundation (GKF) and Grace & Staff Community Development Foundation (Grace & Staff), continues to make a positive impact on lives in the communities we serve.
Grace & Staff assisted over 1,350 students by contributing to their cost of tuition for the 2022/23 academic year. Grace & Staff also recently secured funding from the USAID Youth Empower Project to implement two more phases of our Youth Boost project, which provides cognitive behavioural therapy sessions, skills training, work experience and family planning to 'at risk' young men and boys from vulnerable Jamaican communities.
GKF continues its efforts to protect the Kingston Harbour through various environmental projects aimed at improving solid waste management and restoring mangroves. During the reporting period GKF, in collaboration with The Ocean Clean up, Clean Harbours Jamaica and the Benioff Foundation, continued to implement the Kingston Harbour Cleanup Project. The project installed and maintains waste trapping barriers at the mouths of gullies which empty into the Kingston Harbour. Beach clean ups and other outreach activities support this work by raising awareness about the pollution problem facing the Harbour.
In early July, GKF welcomed the 2023 GK Birthright Programme interns, four university students from the Jamaican Diaspora in the USA, UK, and Canada. The programme is designed to reconnect second and third generation Jamaicans with, and instil pride in, their Jamaican heritage. The participants are completing a five-week internship at GK and will also be engaging in cultural tours and activities.
In May we were pleased to receive a special Centennial Award from the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce recognizing GK's 100 years of service to Jamaica.
Our 2023 results to date reflect the hard work and dedication of our team, who remain committed to building a bright future for GraceKennedy. We are confident that with our strong foundation and the ongoing support of our GK Family - our team, customers, shareholders, business partners, and the communities we serve - GK will continue to achieve growth and success while remaining true to our core principles of Honesty, Integrity and Trust.
We are building a bright future through great people. Our story continues.
Gordon V. Shirley, OJ
Don G. Wehby, CD
Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer
July 31, 2023
GraceKennedy Limited
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 (Unaudited)
Restated
Restated
3 months to
6 months to
3 months to
6 months to
30/06/2023
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2022
$'000)
$'000)
$'000)
$'000)
Revenue from products and services
37,690,455
75,408,344
35,275,363
70,337,872
Interest revenue
1,446,828
2,822,312
1,057,563
2,252,081
Revenues (Note 2)
39,137,283
78,230,656
36,332,926
72,589,953
Direct and operating expenses
(36,811,507)
(73,894,799)
(34,034,640)
(68,690,533)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(82,994)
(132,994)
(61,541)
(117,397)
Expenses
(36,894,501)
(74,027,793)
(34,096,181)
(68,807,930)
Profit before other income
2,242,782
4,202,863
2,236,745
3,782,023
Other income
981,679
1,902,151
708,532
1,607,487
Profit from Operations
3,224,461
6,105,014
2,945,277
5,389,510
Interest income - non-financial services
157,285
313,768
137,895
255,303
Interest expense - non-financial services
(455,878)
(799,037)
(322,439)
(643,592)
Share of results of associates and joint ventures
124,865
523,902
101,355
425,709
Profit before Taxation
3,050,733
6,143,647
2,862,088
5,426,930
Taxation
(823,699)
(1,658,786)
(779,015)
(1,473,605)
Net Profit for the period
2,227,034
4,484,861
2,083,073
3,953,325
Profit attributable to:
Owners of GraceKennedy Limited
2,074,355
4,191,084
1,939,106
3,668,011
Non-controlling interests
152,679
293,777
143,967
285,314
2,227,034
4,484,861
2,083,073
3,953,325
Earnings per Stock Unit for profit attributable to the
owners of the company during the period:
(expressed in $ per stock unit):
Basic
$2.09
$4.22
$1.96
$3.70
Diluted
$2.07
$4.19
$1.93
$3.66
