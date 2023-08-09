GraceKennedy Limited

INTERIM REPORT TO OUR STOCKHOLDERS

GraceKennedy Limited (GK) is pleased to report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. During this period, GK achieved revenues of J$78.23 billion, representing an increase of 7.8% or J$5.64 billion over the corresponding period in 2022. Profit before tax (PBT) was J$6.14 billion or J$716.7 million higher than the same period in 2022, an increase of 13.2%. Net profit attributable to stockholders was J$4.19 billion, an increase of 14.3% over the comparable period in 2022. Earnings per stock unit for the period was J$4.22 (2022: J$3.70).

Our GK team is optimistic about the remainder of 2023, as we emerge stronger and more resilient from the challenges and uncertainties that characterized our operating environment over the past few years. Revenue and profit are ahead of target, and our team remains highly focused on the execution of our strategic initiatives.

Following on the positive results, a dividend of J$0.52 per stock unit has been declared, payable on September 22, 2023, totalling approximately J$515 million. This is the third interim payment for 2023 and brings the year-to-date total dividend pay-out to approximately J$1.5 billion.

Performance of Business Segments

Foods

GK's food business recorded an overall growth in revenues and profits in the first half of 2023.

Our Jamaican food distribution business continued to perform well, with Grace Foods & Services, Consumer Brands Limited and World Brands Services (WBS) all recording healthy growth in revenues and pre-tax profits. In April, GK Foods & Services Limited entered into an agreement with Nestlé Jamaica Limited to expand our channel and product coverage for the Nestlé portfolio, on a non-exclusive basis, through WBS. This has already begun to yield meaningful benefits for our distribution business.

GK's Jamaican supermarket chain, Hi-Lo Food Stores, also recorded strong growth in revenues and PBT during the period. Our new Hi-Lo Negril location continues its strong performance, above expectations.

GK's manufacturing business achieved improved results over the corresponding period of 2022, recording increases in revenues and PBT. The merger of two of our local manufacturing divisions, National Processors and Grace Food Processors (GFP) Canning into NALCAN is complete, and all lines are now in operation. The installation of a new solar power system at GFP (Meats) is on track to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2023, and our Grace Agro-Processors Denbigh operation has started to realise energy cost savings from its solar power plant which became operational in 2022. Both solar projects reduce GK's reliance on conventional energy sources while creating a more environmentally friendly footprint.

Our international food distribution business also recorded an improved performance over the same period in the prior year, achieving growth in revenues and PBT. Grace Foods UK, GK Foods USA LLC and GK Belize all recorded growth in revenues and PBT. While inflationary pressures and changes in consumer behaviour have negatively impacted Grace Foods Canada, a recovery plan, which was implemented in the second quarter of 2023, has already begun to produce positive results.

Financial Services

GraceKennedy Financial Group (GKFG) delivered a positive performance in the first half of 2023, driven by strong top-line growth.