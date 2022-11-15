GraceKennedy : 15 Nov 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of an Appointment to Audit Committee

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF AN APPOINTMENT TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED (GKC)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from GKC advising that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 10, 2022, Mrs. Vanessa Rizzioli was appointed to the GKC Audit Committee effective November 10, 2022.
November 15th, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
