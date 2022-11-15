Advanced search
    GK   JMP4897P1050

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED

(GK)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-13
85.01 JMD   +2.42%
08:02aGracekennedy : 15 Nov 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of an Appointment to Audit Committee
PU
11/14Gracekennedy : Third-quarter Investor Briefing Invitation
PU
11/11Gracekennedy : GK) Declares Dividend
PU
GraceKennedy : 15 Nov 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Notice of an Appointment to Audit Committee

11/15/2022 | 08:02am EST
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF AN APPOINTMENT TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED (GKC)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from GKC advising that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 10, 2022, Mrs. Vanessa Rizzioli was appointed to the GKC Audit Committee effective November 10, 2022.

November 15th, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 846 M 846 M
Net income 2021 8 192 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
Net Debt 2021 4 455 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 84 166 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GraceKennedy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald G. Wehby Group Manager-Finance
Andrew Messado Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Valentine Shirley Chairman
Deidre Cousins Chief Information Officer
Steven Whittingham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED-16.66%551