GraceKennedy : 25 Mar 2022 – GraceKennedy Limited – Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st 2021

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED

Financial Statements

31 December 2021

GraceKennedy Limited Index 31 December 2021 Page Independent Auditors' Report to the Members Financial Statements Consolidated statement of financial position 1 Consolidated income statement 2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 3 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 4 Consolidated statement of cash flows 5 Company statement of financial position 6 Company income statement 7 Company statement of comprehensive income 8 Company statement of changes in equity 9 Company statement of cash flows 10 Notes to the financial statements 11 - 119

Independent auditor's report

To the Members of GraceKennedy Limited

Report on the audit of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements

Our opinion

In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements and the stand-alone financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of GraceKennedy Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (together 'the Group') and the stand-alone financial position of the Company as at

31 December 2021, and of their consolidated and stand-alone financial performance and their consolidated and stand-alone cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and with the requirements of the Jamaican Companies Act.

What we have audited

The Group's consolidated and stand-alone financial statements comprise:

● the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

● the consolidated income statement for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

● the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended;

● the company statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021;

● the company income statement for the year then ended;

● the company statement of comprehensive income for the year then ended;

● the company statement of changes in equity for the year then ended;

● the company statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and

● the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code). We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code.

Our audit approach

Audit scope

As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements. In particular, we considered where management made subjective judgements; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including, among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud.

How we tailored our group audit scope

We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industries in which the Group operates.

In assessing the risk of material misstatement to the Group's consolidated financial statements, and to ensure we had adequate quantitative coverage of significant accounts in the consolidated financial statements, we designed and performed audit procedures over various components. The Group comprised 47 reporting components, of which we selected 25 components, which represent the principal business units within the Group and covered entities within Jamaica, Barbados, Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Eastern Caribbean Countries, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Guyana.

Of the 25 components selected, we performed an audit of the complete financial information of 12 components ("full scope components") which were selected based on their size, risk characteristics or both. For the remaining 13 components ("specific scope components"), we performed audit procedures on specific accounts and or specified procedures within that component that we considered had the potential for the greatest impact on the significant accounts in the consolidated financial statements, either due to the size of these accounts or their risk profile.

In relation to the remaining components, none of which are individually greater than 2% of the Group's profit before tax, we performed other procedures, including analytical review procedures and testing of consolidation journals, intercompany eliminations and foreign currency translation recalculations to respond to any potential risks of material misstatement to the Group's consolidated financial statements.

For components that are in scope of the Group audit, we used component auditors from PwC network firms and non-PwC firms who are familiar with the local laws and regulations to perform this audit work. Throughout the audit we had regular meetings and correspondence with management and component auditor teams to follow up on progress of work for all components. The Group engagement team reviewed workpapers relating to the audit approach and findings of the component auditors.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accounting for business combinations - intangible assets (Group)

Refer to notes 2(b), 4(ix) and 39 to the consolidated and stand-alone financial statements for disclosures of related accounting policies and balances.

On 31 July 2021, the Group acquired 100% of the share capital of Scotia Insurance Eastern Caribbean Limited. Management assessed that the acquisition qualified as a business combination resulting in recognition of a bargain gain in the amount of $593.5 million.

Valuations of identifiable net assets acquired were performed as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) which resulted in the Group recognising licences and exclusive agency agreement intangibles assets in the amount of $190.6 million and $894.4 million respectively.

We focused on this area due to the significance of the intangible assets identified and due to the nature of business combinations, the accounting requirements of which can be complex and require management to exercise judgement in determining certain estimates. The most significant is the determination of the PPA. Management engaged external experts to assist with the determination of the PPA which encompassed: Identifying and estimating the fair value of intangible assets acquired. The determination, of fair value involves significant areas of judgement, which is based on the inputs and assumptions in the model, such as business growth rates, attrition rate, future margins and discount rates.

Our approach to addressing the matter, with the assistance of our specialists, involved the following procedures, amongst others:

● Read the share purchase agreement and evaluated the appropriateness of the accounting for the acquisition as a business combination against management's accounting policies and the applicable accounting standards.

● Held discussions with management to understand and evaluate their basis for determining assumptions.

● Evaluated the application of the valuation methodologies utilised to derive the fair value of the identified intangible assets.

● Tested the reasonableness of valuation assumptions and inputs by: ● Corroborating the key variables, being the business growth rates, attrition rate, future margins, commissions paid and discount rates, to historic and prospective financial, industry and economic information, taking into consideration our knowledge of the Group and its industries; ● Where relevant, considered third party sources and challenged management's future revenue estimates considering changes in the market or actions by competitors.

● Assessed the competence and capability of management's valuation expert.

● Performed scenario analysis testing by varying the growth rate, attrition rate and commission paid and the associated impact on the discounted cash flows as it pertained to the exclusive agency agreement.

● Recalculated the bargain gain being the difference between the total net consideration paid and the fair value of the net assets acquired for mathematical accuracy.

Based on the audit procedures performed, management's accounting, judgements and estimates relating valuation of intangible assets were not unreasonable.