The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GraceKennedy Limited (GK) will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. via a live online stream from GraceKennedy's Headquarters, at 42-56 Harbour Street, Kingston, Jamaica.

Please visit the GraceKennedy website at www.gracekennedy.com for registration and voting details.

GraceKennedy Notice of 2024 AGM Download