- April 29, 2024
- 6:38 pm
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of GraceKennedy Limited (GK) will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. via a live online stream from GraceKennedy's Headquarters, at 42-56 Harbour Street, Kingston, Jamaica.
Please visit the GraceKennedy website at www.gracekennedy.com for registration and voting details.
GraceKennedy Notice of 2024 AGM Download
GraceKennedy Proxy Form 2024 AGM Download
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 00:42:34 UTC.