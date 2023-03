GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that, pursuant to the terms of the GraceKennedy "2009 Stock Option Plan for Directors, Managers and Employees" approved by the Stockholders of the Company at an Annual General Meeting held on May 27, 2009, and as part of the Long Term Incentive Scheme for the employees of the Company 3,839,914 GK shares were approved by GK's Board of Directors on March 1, 2023 for thirty-one (31) Senior Managers and Executives.