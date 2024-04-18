- April 17, 2024
- 5:19 pm
GraceKennedy Limited (GKL) has advised that GK Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of GraceKennedy Limited has purchased 60,000,000 units of shares in Spur Tree Spices (Jamaica) Limited thereby increasing its ownership to 20.18%.
GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2024 22:24:01 UTC.