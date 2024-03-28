GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 181,753 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of Purchase No. of Shares Price 20-Mar-24 9,680 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 9,420 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 6,003 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50 20-Mar-24 10,300 JM$73.50 21-Mar-24 100,000 JM$74.00 Total 181,753

The Company further advises as follows: