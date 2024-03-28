  • March 28, 2024
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 181,753 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of PurchaseNo. of SharesPrice
20-Mar-24 9,680 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 9,420 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 6,003 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 15,450 JM$73.50
20-Mar-24 10,300 JM$73.50
21-Mar-24 100,000 JM$74.00
Total 181,753

The Company further advises as follows:

  1. The purpose of the purchase - To enhance shareholder value
  2. The maximum intended repurchase - Up to 1% of the shares in issue (approximately 9,950,000 shares). The actual number of shares repurchased as at March 21, 2024 is a total of 1,207,491 shares
  3. The effective date of the purchase - Per table above
  4. The source of funding of the purchase - The Company's cash flows
  5. The method of effecting the purchase - On the open market via our brokers

