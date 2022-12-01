Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  GraceKennedy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GK   JMP4897P1050

GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED

(GK)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-29
82.05 JMD   +0.02%
05:54pGracekennedy : GK) – Stock Grant to Non-Executive Director
PU
03:34pGracekennedy : GK) – Directors & Senior Officers Dealings in Securities
PU
11/25Gracekennedy : GK) – Stock Grants to Non-Executive Directors ￼
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GraceKennedy : GK) – Stock Grant to Non-Executive Director

12/01/2022 | 05:54pm EST
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that as a part of compensation for 2022, a non-executive director was granted 3,177 GK stocks on November 29, 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 22:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 129 B 844 M 844 M
Net income 2021 8 192 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2021 4 455 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 81 235 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 1 841
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GraceKennedy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Donald G. Wehby Group Manager-Finance
Andrew Messado Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gordon Valentine Shirley Chairman
Deidre Cousins Chief Information Officer
Steven Whittingham Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACEKENNEDY LIMITED-19.56%530
WALMART INC.5.34%413 704
SYSCO CORPORATION8.33%43 840
KROGER CO. (THE)9.04%35 211
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED17.14%29 138
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.70%28 091