GraceKennedy : GK) – Stock Grant to Non-Executive Director
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that as a part of compensation for 2022, a non-executive director was granted 3,177 GK stocks on November 29, 2022.
GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 22:53:00 UTC.
