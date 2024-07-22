  • July 22, 2024
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 534,844 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of Purchase No. of SharesPrice
8-Jul-24 42,120 JM$73.20
8-Jul-24 40,124 JM$74.00
8-Jul-24 9,876 JM$73.99
10-Jul-24 450 JM$73.95
10-Jul-24 1,778 JM$73.20
10-Jul-24 1,100 JM$73.95
10-Jul-24 239 JM$73.95
10-Jul-24 16,564 JM$73.99
10-Jul-24 31,658 JM$73.99
11-Jul-24 2,242 TT$3.69
11-Jul-24 409 TT$3.70
12-Jul-24 31,128 TT$3.89
15-Jul-24 220 JM$73.45
15-Jul-24 300 JM$73.45
15-Jul-24 15,000 JM$73.45
15-Jul-24 305 JM$73.50
15-Jul-24 336 JM$73.45
15-Jul-24 99,695 JM$73.50
15-Jul-24 79 JM$73.45
16-Jul-24 166,221 TT$3.89
17-Jul-24 12,550 JM$72.51
17-Jul-24 31,330 JM$73.00
17-Jul-24 6,120 JM$73.00
17-Jul-24 25,000 JM$73.00
Total 534,844

The Company further advises as follows:

  1. The purpose of the purchase - To enhance shareholder value
  2. The maximum intended repurchase - Up to 1% of the shares in issue (approximately 9,950,000 shares). The actual number of shares repurchased as at July 17, 2024 is a total of 3,327,566 shares
  3. The effective date of the purchase - Per table above
  4. The source of funding of the purchase - The Company's cash flows
  5. The method of effecting the purchase - On the open market via our brokers

