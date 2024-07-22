End-of-day quote
JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
06:00:00 2024-07-18 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
73
JMD
+1.39%
-1.34%
-8.69%
GraceKennedy – Share Buy Back: July 8 – 17, 2024
July 22, 2024 at 05:25 pm EDT
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 534,844 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.
Date of Purchase
No. of Shares Price
8-Jul-24
42,120
JM$73.20
8-Jul-24
40,124
JM$74.00
8-Jul-24
9,876
JM$73.99
10-Jul-24
450
JM$73.95
10-Jul-24
1,778
JM$73.20
10-Jul-24
1,100
JM$73.95
10-Jul-24
239
JM$73.95
10-Jul-24
16,564
JM$73.99
10-Jul-24
31,658
JM$73.99
11-Jul-24
2,242
TT$3.69
11-Jul-24
409
TT$3.70
12-Jul-24
31,128
TT$3.89
15-Jul-24
220
JM$73.45
15-Jul-24
300
JM$73.45
15-Jul-24
15,000
JM$73.45
15-Jul-24
305
JM$73.50
15-Jul-24
336
JM$73.45
15-Jul-24
99,695
JM$73.50
15-Jul-24
79
JM$73.45
16-Jul-24
166,221
TT$3.89
17-Jul-24
12,550
JM$72.51
17-Jul-24
31,330
JM$73.00
17-Jul-24
6,120
JM$73.00
17-Jul-24
25,000
JM$73.00
Total
534,844
The Company further advises as follows:
The purpose of the purchase - To enhance shareholder value
The maximum intended repurchase - Up to 1% of the shares in issue (approximately 9,950,000 shares). The actual number of shares repurchased as at July 17, 2024 is a total of 3,327,566 shares
The effective date of the purchase - Per table above
The source of funding of the purchase - The Company's cash flows
The method of effecting the purchase - On the open market via our brokers
Disclaimer GraceKennedy Ltd. published this content on
22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
22 July 2024 21:24:14 UTC.
GraceKennedy Limited is engaged in food trading and financial services industries. The Company operates through two divisions: GK Foods and GK Financial Group. The GK Foods division includes all the food-related companies while the GK Financial Group division includes all the financial services companies. Its segments include Food Trading, Banking and Investments, Insurance and Money Services. Its Food Trading segment is engaged in merchandising of general goods and food products both locally and internationally, processing and distribution of food products, and the operation of a chain of supermarkets. Its Banking and Investments segment includes commercial banking; stock brokerage; corporate finance; advisory services, and lease financing. Its Insurance segment offers general insurance, health insurance, creditor life insurance and insurance brokerage. Its Money Services segment is engaged in the operation of money transfer services, cambio operations and bill payment services.
