GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 534,844 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of Purchase No. of Shares Price 8-Jul-24 42,120 JM$73.20 8-Jul-24 40,124 JM$74.00 8-Jul-24 9,876 JM$73.99 10-Jul-24 450 JM$73.95 10-Jul-24 1,778 JM$73.20 10-Jul-24 1,100 JM$73.95 10-Jul-24 239 JM$73.95 10-Jul-24 16,564 JM$73.99 10-Jul-24 31,658 JM$73.99 11-Jul-24 2,242 TT$3.69 11-Jul-24 409 TT$3.70 12-Jul-24 31,128 TT$3.89 15-Jul-24 220 JM$73.45 15-Jul-24 300 JM$73.45 15-Jul-24 15,000 JM$73.45 15-Jul-24 305 JM$73.50 15-Jul-24 336 JM$73.45 15-Jul-24 99,695 JM$73.50 15-Jul-24 79 JM$73.45 16-Jul-24 166,221 TT$3.89 17-Jul-24 12,550 JM$72.51 17-Jul-24 31,330 JM$73.00 17-Jul-24 6,120 JM$73.00 17-Jul-24 25,000 JM$73.00 Total 534,844

The Company further advises as follows: