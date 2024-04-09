GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 244,179 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of Purchase No. of Shares Price 26-Mar-24 10,000 TT$4.07 27-Mar-24 30,000 TT$4.07 27-Mar-24 7,879 TT$4.07 27-Mar-24 120,000 JM$74.00 2-Apr-24 68,100 TT$4.07 3-Apr-24 8,200 TT$4.07 Total 244,179

The Company further advises as follows: