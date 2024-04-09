  • April 8, 2024
GraceKennedy Limited (GK) has advised that the Company repurchased 244,179 GraceKennedy shares under the GraceKennedy 2023 Share Repurchase Programme as outlined below.

Date of PurchaseNo. of SharesPrice
26-Mar-24 10,000 TT$4.07
27-Mar-24 30,000 TT$4.07
27-Mar-24 7,879 TT$4.07
27-Mar-24 120,000 JM$74.00
2-Apr-24 68,100 TT$4.07
3-Apr-24 8,200 TT$4.07
Total 244,179

The Company further advises as follows:

  1. The purpose of the purchase - To enhance shareholder value
  2. The maximum intended repurchase - Up to 1% of the shares in issue (approximately 9,950,000 shares). The actual number of shares repurchased as at April 3, 2024 is a total of 1,451,670 shares
  3. The effective date of the purchase - Per table above
  4. The source of funding of the purchase - The Company's cash flows
  5. The method of effecting the purchase - On the open market via our brokers

