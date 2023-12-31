Official GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC. press release

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NasdaqGS: GRCL) to AstraZeneca. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Gracell will receive $2.00 per ordinary share in cash at closing (equivalent to $10.00 per ADS of Gracell), plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30 per ordinary share in cash (equivalent to $1.50 per ADS of Gracell) payable upon achievement of a specified regulatory milestone. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

