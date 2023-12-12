Gracell Biotechnologies Inc is a China-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. The Company is primarily focused on disrupting conventional approaches to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) thymus (T) cell therapies by leveraging its technology platforms FasTCAR and TruUCAR. With FasTCAR, the Company is able to deliver younger, less exhausted T cells for autologous cell therapies with enhanced activities and next-day manufacturing. With TruUCAR, the Company is able derive T cells from non-human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-matched healthy donors to generate allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies. The Company is levering its technology platform to develop various drug candidates, including GC012F, GC019F, GC007F, GC027 and GC007g.