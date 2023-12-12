Updated results of a phase I open-labelsingle-arm study of dual targeting
BCMA and CD19 FasTCAR-T cells (GC012F) as first-line therapy for transplant-eligible newly diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma
Juan Du*1, Wanting Qiang1, Jing Lu1, Yanchun Jia1, Haiyan He1, Jin Liu1, Pei Guo1, Ying Yang1, Zhongyuan Feng1, Lina Jin1, Xiaoqiang
Fan1, Jia Liu2, Qi Zhang2, Lianjun Shen2, Lihong Weng2, Wenling, Li2, Wei Cao2
- Department of Hematology, Myeloma & Lymphoma Center, Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, Shanghai, China
- Gracell Biotechnologies Ltd, Shanghai, China
Introduction
GC012F: Targeting BCMA/CD19 is designed to drive fast, deep and durable responses in multiple myeloma (MM) patients
BCMA-CD19
Dual CAR-T
anti-CD19 scFv
anti-BCMA scFv
CD19
CD19
(Low expression)
BCMA
MM cell
MM
Progenitor
- BCMA is universally expressed on malignant plasma cells1
- CD19 is expressed on both multiple myeloma cells and their progenitors2, making it a valid therapeutic target to treat multiple myeloma
- Tai YT, Anderson KC. Immunotherapy. 2015;7(11):1187-1199.
- Boucher K, Parquet N, Widen R, et al. Clin Cancer Res. 2012;18(22):6155-6168.
2
GC012F: FasTCAR Cuts Manufacturing Time to Next-Day
Combines Activation & Transduction Steps, and Eliminates Need for ex vivo Expansion
Concurrent
Activation-Transduction
Next-Day
Purification
Apheresis Isolation
Filling
Releasing Tests
Freezing
Release
&
Infusion
Designed to address major challenges faced by conventional autologous CAR-T
Key advantages:
- Faster to patient
- Enhanced CAR-T cell quality and materially higher concentration of young phenotype T cells
Purification
Apheresis Isolation
Filling
Releasing Tests
Freezing
Conventional
Release
Manufacturing
&
Infusion
Activation Transduction
ex vivo Expansion
1 to 3 days 1 to 2 days
5 days to 5 weeks
1 to 6
WEEKS
3
GC012F: Study Design
Single-center, open label, single-arm IIT1 study (N=22)
FPI August 2021
Patients continue to be assessed for response
Data cut-offOct 1st 2023
Endpoints
- Primary: Adverse Events
- Secondary: ORR, BOR, DOR, MRD; PK/PD
Key eligibility criteria
- High-risk2, transplant eligible, newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM)
- Measurable disease
- 18-70years old
- ECOG 0-2
- Expected survival ≥3 months
Consent and Screening
Apheresis
VRD induction therapy 2
cycles 3
GCO12F Next Day Manufacturing
QC Release
Lymphodepletion
D-5 to -3
GC012F Single infusion
D0
Dose
Level 1
Dose
Level 2
Dose
Level 3
1x105 cells/kg
2x105 cells/kg
3x105 cells/kg
Post-infusion treatment based on PI's evaluation
Follow-up assessment visits
- IIT - Investigator Initiated Study
- High-riskis defined as meeting at least one of the following: a) R-ISS stage II or III; b) High-risk cytogenetics: del17p, t(4;14), t(14;16), or 1q21 ≥4 copies; c) Extramedullary disease; d) IgD or IgE subtype; e) High-risk definition according to mSMART3.0; f) LDH > the upper limit of normal.
- 2 cycles of induction therapy VRD (PAD cycle in one case) are given before or after apheresis.
4
GC012F: Baseline Characteristics
Baseline Characteristics (N=22)
Median age, years (range)
59 (43-69)
Male, n (%)
14
(64)
Type of myeloma, n (%)
IgG
9
(41)
IgA
7
(32)
IgD
2 (9)
Light chain
4
(18)
Induction therapy, n (%)
2 cycles RVd 1
21
(95)
- except one cycle of PAD (bortezomib, doxorubicin, and dexamethasone)
- pts evaluable for cytogenetics high risk.
Baseline Characteristics (N=22)
High-risk, n (%)
22
(100)
R-ISS stage II/III
20 (91)
High-risk cytogenetics2
12 (55)
Extramedullary plasmacytoma ≥1
12 (55)
High-risk as mSMART3.0
20 (91)
LDH > upper limit of normal
3
(14)
ECOG performance status, n (%)
0
(23)
5
1
11 (50)
2
6
(27)
5
GC012F: Safety Profile
All CRS were Grade 1 or 2 and resolved within 4 days · No ICANS or any neurotoxicity was observed
N=22
CRS1, n (%)
ICANS2, n (%)
Grade 1
5 (23)
0 (0)
Grade 2
1 (5)
0 (0)
Grade 3
0 (0)
0 (0)
Grade 4-5
0 (0)
0 (0)
All grade
6 (27)
0 (0)
CRS any grade
Median (days)
Range (days)
Time to onset
7
6-9
Duration
1
1-4
*AEs were graded according to CTCAE v5.0; TEAE-treatment emergent adverse event; LDH- Lactase dehydrogenase.
1CRS-Cytokine Release Syndrome, graded by ASTCT Consensus; treated with tocilizumab and/or glucocorticoids.
2ICANS-Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome, graded by ASTCT Consensus.
N=22
All Grades, n (%)
Grade ≥3, n (%)
Hematologic TEAEs* (≥20% All Grades)
Leukopenia
19 (86)
10 (45)
Lymphopenia
17 (77)
14 (63)
Neutropenia
17 (77)
9 (41)
Anemia
8 (36)
1 (5)
Thrombocytopenia
6 (27)
0 (0)
Non-Hematologic TEAEs* (≥20% All Grades)
LDH increased
9 (41)
0 (0)
Hypoalbuminemia
9 (41)
0 (0)
Hypocalcemia
7 (32)
0 (0)
Upper respiratory
5 (23)
3 (14)
infection
6
GC012F: Efficacy Assessment - ORR
Patients(%)
100
80
60
40
20
0
ORR at time of data cut off Oct 1st 2023
ORR
ORR
ORR
ORR
100%
100%
100%
100%
95
100
100
94
5
6
All patients
DL1
DL2
DL3
(N=22)
(n=1)
(n=4)
(n=17)
VGPR CR/sCR
- ORR = 100% (22/22) patients
- Best response achieved to date
- 95% (21/22) MRD- sCR
- 100%(12/12) MRD- sCR in the pts with EM
- 100% (22/22) VGPR or better
- Median duration of response (DOR) and median progression free survival (PFS) were not reached at data cut off
-
Median duration of follow up 18.8 months (range:
6.6 - 28.4 months)
- All patients remained alive at data cutoff
7
GC012F: Efficacy Assessment - MRD Negativity
Data cut-offOct 1st 2023
MRD assessment* at the 1st , 6th and 12th month
100
Patients(%)
80
40
60
100
95
100
20
0
5
Month 1
Month 6
Month 12
(n = 19)
(n = 19)
(n = 15)
MRD+
MRD-
*MRD was tested by Euroflow at a sensitivity of 10-6
- 100% of MRD evaluable patients achieved MRD negativity at Month 1 and Month 12
- 100% of MRD evaluable patients achieved MRD negativity in all dose levels
- All patients achieved MRD negativity before lenalidomide maintenance
8
GC012F: Efficacy Assessment - Swimmer plot
Y 4 Pt 01
Y 3 Pt 02
Y 4 Pt 03
Y 3 Pt 04
Y 4 Pt 05
Y 2 Pt 06
N 3 Pt 07
Y 3 Pt 08
N 2 Pt 09
Y 4 Pt 10
Y 5 Pt 11
N 4 Pt 12
Y 4 Pt 13
N 2 Pt 14
N 3 Pt 15
Y 3 Pt 16
N 3 Pt 17
Y 2 Pt 18
N 3 Pt 19
N 3 Pt 20
N 1 Pt 21
N 3 Pt 22
Not evaluated
PR
VGPR
sCR
PD
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
30
Months after CAR-T infusion
1HR: High-risk factors include: a) R-ISS stage II or III; b) High-risk cytogenetics: del17p, t(4;14), t(14;16), or 1q21 ≥4 copies; c) Extramedullary disease; d) IgD or IgE subtype; e) High-risk definition according to mSMART3.0; f) LDH > the upper limit of normal.
9
GC012F: Pharmacokinetics
Copy Number (copies/μg gDNA)
1×10
6
1×10
5
1×10
4
1×10
3
1×10
2
1×10
1
1×10
0
1×10
-1
Pt01
Pt02
Pt03
Pt04
Pt05
Pt06
Pt07
Pt08
Pt09
Pt10
Pt12
Pt13
Pt14
Pt15
Pt16
Pt17
Pt18
Pt19
Pt20
Pt21
Cmax (copies/μg gDNA) 60652 (8754-331159)
AUC0-28 (copies/μg gDNA*Days) 289685 (80181-3985420)
Tmax (Days) 10 (9-14)
0
0
0
0
0
50
00
3
6
9
0
1
4
8
Days (after infusion)
LLOQ=30 (copies/μg gDNA)
Pt11
Pt22
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. published this content on 10 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2023 19:05:28 UTC.