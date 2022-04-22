Log in
Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
GL
GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES : to Present Data at AACR Annual Meeting 2022 Showcasing Early First-in-Human Results for GC502 in r/r B-ALL
PU
GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Corporate Presentation - April 2022
PU
Gracell Biotechnologies Announces Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

04/22/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 22, 2022.

The annual report is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.gracellbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, Gracell Biotechnologies, 41st Floor, Building A, No. 188 Hongbaoshi Road, Changning District, Shanghai, 201103, People’s Republic of China.

About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CAR™ technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Noted Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing date of the offering. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Gracell's most recent annual report on Form 20-F as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Gracell's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Gracell specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon the information on this page as current or accurate after its publication date.

Media contacts

Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Kyle Evans
kyle.evans@westwicke.com

Investor contacts

Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Stephanie Carrington
stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com


