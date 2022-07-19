Gracell Biotechnologies : CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT - Form 6-K

CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Dr. Samuel Zhang as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Zhang will be responsible for strategic leadership of Gracell's global business development and corporate strategy, including structuring, negotiating and executing of strategic alliances and collaborations.

In addition, Dr. Martina Sersch, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, has stepped down from her position with the Company. The new Chief Medical Officer will be on board on August 1, 2022. To ensure an effective transition, Dr. William Wei Cao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, will oversee Gracell's clinical development activities prior to the on-boarding of the new Chief Medical Officer.

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference in the registration statements of Gracell on Form F-3 (No. 333-264545) and Form S-8 (No. 333-253486), to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed.