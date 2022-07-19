Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRCL   US38406L1035

GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GRCL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
4.100 USD   +0.74%
04:14pGRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES : CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT - Form 6-K
PU
08:01aGracell Biotechnologies Appoints Veteran BioPharma Executive Dr. Samuel Zhang as Chief Business Officer
PR
07/06GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES : Corporate Presentation - July 2022
PU
Gracell Biotechnologies : CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT - Form 6-K

07/19/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
CHANGES IN MANAGEMENT

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company") announced that it has appointed Dr. Samuel Zhang as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Dr. Zhang will be responsible for strategic leadership of Gracell's global business development and corporate strategy, including structuring, negotiating and executing of strategic alliances and collaborations.

In addition, Dr. Martina Sersch, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, has stepped down from her position with the Company. The new Chief Medical Officer will be on board on August 1, 2022. To ensure an effective transition, Dr. William Wei Cao, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, will oversee Gracell's clinical development activities prior to the on-boarding of the new Chief Medical Officer.

INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE

This report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference in the registration statements of Gracell on Form F-3 (No. 333-264545) and Form S-8 (No. 333-253486), to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed.

Disclaimer

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,03 M - -
Net income 2022 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 275 M 275 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11 006x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11 006x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,07 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 372%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wei Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Yili Xie Chief Financial Officer
Martina A. Sersch Chief Medical Officer
Jenny Ni Chief Technology Officer
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.62%275
MODERNA, INC.-35.66%64 994
LONZA GROUP AG-26.13%42 729
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.35%40 292
SEAGEN INC.8.97%31 011
CELLTRION, INC.-7.32%19 222