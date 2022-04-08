Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GRCL   US38406L1035

GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GRCL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/08 04:00:00 pm EDT
2.300 USD   +5.99%
04/04BTIG Starts Gracell Biotechnologies at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
03/29Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in April
AQ
03/14Piper Sandler Adjusts Gracell Biotechnologies Price Target to $25 From $40, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Gracell Biotechnologies : Corporate Presentation - April 2022

04/08/2022 | 09:19pm EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (the "Company") solely for information purpose and has not been independently verified. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, the recipient hereby acknowledges and agrees that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation speaks as of the date of this presentation and is subject to change without notice.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended., or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to those risks more fully discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC.

Gracell At A Glance

We are a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address major industry challenges and fulfill unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

We aim to disrupt conventional approaches to CAR-T cell therapies with our proprietary technology platforms and modules -FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CARTTM.

Key Company Highlights

Nasdaq

GRCL

Operations

China and US

Cash & short term investments

$288 M (as of 12/31/21)

ADS Outstanding (as converted*)

~67.6 M (as of 12/31/21)

  • Each of our ADS represents five ordinary shares. In addition to 337,969,926 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, as of December 31, 2021, 14,550,935 options were granted, 13,102,590 options were outstanding, and 1,494,650 restricted share units ("RSU's") were granted under our employee stock option plan.

Investment Highlights

Two proprietary technology platforms representing game changing advances versus conventional CAR-T

FasTCAR: Next-day manufacturing for autologous CAR-T cell therapy

TruUCAR: Novel dual-directed CAR design enabling "off-the-shelf" allogeneic therapy

Rich pipeline of first-in-class autologous and allogeneic cell therapy candidates with highly competitive data in a broad range of indications

FasTCAR BCMA/CD19 Dual-targeting GC012F: Demonstrated fast, deep and durable responses with favorable safety profile in investigator-initiated trial in relapse and/or refractory multiple myeloma; initiated study in B-NHL TruUCAR CD19/CD7 Dual-directed GC502: Clinical data from a first-in-human investigator-initiated trial in B-ALL presented at AACR 2022, demonstrating promising early responses and robust expansion

Donor-derived CAR-T GC007g: Anticipate to commence the Phase 2 part of the registrational Phase1/2 clinical trial in China for relapse and/or refractory B-ALL

Experienced Leadership Team

William Cao, PhD, BM

Founder, Chairman & CEO

  • 30+ years of biotech and R&D experience

  • Co-founder and former CEO of Cellular Biomedicine Group (formerly Nasdaq:CBMG)

  • Former senior scientific management positions at Chiron (Novartis and Bayer) and Affymetrix (ThermoFisher)

  • 80+ issued patents & applications for advanced cell therapies

Martina Sersch, MD, PhD

Chief Medical Officer

  • 25+ years of experience in academia and industry including international experience

  • Extensive cell and gene therapy experience

  • Multiple successful global filings & approvals in hematological and solid malignancies

  • Former CMO of a cell and gene therapy company (Nasdaq: MBIO)

  • Former Executive Director, Early and Late-stage Hematology Global Development Lead at Amgen

  • Former senior management in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Genentech/Roche and Pfizer

Kevin Xie, PhD, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

  • 20+ years of healthcare industry and investment experience

  • Former President of Fosun Healthcare Holdings and Chief Representative of Fosun New York

  • Former Healthcare Sector Head at Scopia Capital

  • Former Managing Director at Great Point Partners

  • BoD of Humanigen Inc. (Nasdaq:HGEN)

Jenny Ni, MD, PhD

Chief Technology Officer

  • 25+ years of experience in gene & cell therapy, vaccine and contract manufacturing service at international pharmaceutical and biotech companies

  • Successfully led CMC development of five IND filings / approvals for hematological and solid malignancies

  • Former Head of Process Development at both Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics

  • Former senior Tech-Operations position at VIRxSYS Inc., bringing the first ever lentiviral vector modified autologous T cell product into clinical stage

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. published this content on 09 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2022 01:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,08 M - -
Net income 2021 -75,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 155 M 155 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1 978x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6 210x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Yili Xie Chief Financial Officer
Martina A. Sersch Chief Medical Officer
Jenny Ni Chief Technology Officer
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.-64.07%146
MODERNA, INC.-36.67%64 080
LONZA GROUP AG-11.40%53 665
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-10.58%47 591
SEAGEN INC.-1.79%28 698
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-15.62%21 016