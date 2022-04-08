Gracell Biotechnologies : Corporate Presentation - April 2022

Disclaimer

Gracell At A Glance

We are a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address major industry challenges and fulfill unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer.

We aim to disrupt conventional approaches to CAR-T cell therapies with our proprietary technology platforms and modules -FasTCAR, TruUCAR and SMART CARTTM.

Key Company Highlights

Nasdaq GRCL Operations China and US Cash & short term investments $288 M (as of 12/31/21) ADS Outstanding (as converted*) ~67.6 M (as of 12/31/21)

• Each of our ADS represents five ordinary shares. In addition to 337,969,926 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, as of December 31, 2021, 14,550,935 options were granted, 13,102,590 options were outstanding, and 1,494,650 restricted share units ("RSU's") were granted under our employee stock option plan.

Investment Highlights

Two proprietary technology platforms representing game changing advances versus conventional CAR-T

FasTCAR: Next-day manufacturing for autologous CAR-T cell therapy

➢ TruUCAR: Novel dual-directed CAR design enabling "off-the-shelf" allogeneic therapy

Rich pipeline of first-in-class autologous and allogeneic cell therapy candidates with highly competitive data in a broad range of indications

➢ FasTCAR BCMA/CD19 Dual-targeting GC012F: Demonstrated fast, deep and durable responses with favorable safety profile in investigator-initiated trial in relapse and/or refractory multiple myeloma; initiated study in B-NHL ➢ TruUCAR CD19/CD7 Dual-directed GC502: Clinical data from a first-in-human investigator-initiated trial in B-ALL presented at AACR 2022, demonstrating promising early responses and robust expansion

➢ Donor-derived CAR-T GC007g: Anticipate to commence the Phase 2 part of the registrational Phase1/2 clinical trial in China for relapse and/or refractory B-ALL

Experienced Leadership Team

William Cao, PhD, BM Founder, Chairman & CEO • 30+ years of biotech and R&D experience

• Co-founder and former CEO of Cellular Biomedicine Group (formerly Nasdaq:CBMG)

• Former senior scientific management positions at Chiron (Novartis and Bayer) and Affymetrix (ThermoFisher)

• 80+ issued patents & applications for advanced cell therapies

Martina Sersch, MD, PhD Chief Medical Officer • 25+ years of experience in academia and industry including international experience

• Extensive cell and gene therapy experience

• Multiple successful global filings & approvals in hematological and solid malignancies

• Former CMO of a cell and gene therapy company (Nasdaq: MBIO)

• Former Executive Director, Early and Late-stage Hematology Global Development Lead at Amgen

• Former senior management in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Genentech/Roche and Pfizer

Kevin Xie, PhD, MBA Chief Financial Officer • 20+ years of healthcare industry and investment experience

• Former President of Fosun Healthcare Holdings and Chief Representative of Fosun New York

• Former Healthcare Sector Head at Scopia Capital

• Former Managing Director at Great Point Partners

• BoD of Humanigen Inc. (Nasdaq:HGEN)