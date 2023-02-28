Advanced search
    GRCL   US38406L1035

GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GRCL)
02/27/2023
2.050 USD   +2.50%
Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

02/28/2023 | 08:01am EST
SAN DIEGO Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference from March 13th to 15th.  

The Gracell team is scheduled to present on March 14th at 1:20 pm ET and will host investor meetings at the conference on March 14th.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events  section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit http://www.gracellbio.com/. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn. 

Media contact
Marvin Tang
marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact
Gracie Tong
gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gracell-biotechnologies-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-33rd-annual-healthcare-conference-301756162.html

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
