    GRCL   US38406L1035

GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.

(GRCL)
Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

11/17/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference from November 29th to December 2nd.

The Gracell team is scheduled to hold a fireside chat that will be available on demand starting on November 22nd and will host virtual investor meetings at the conference on December 1st and 2nd.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com


Analyst Recommendations on GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 759 M 759 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 39 921x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Wei Cao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Yili Xie Chief Financial Officer
Martina A. Sersch Chief Medical Officer
Jenny Ni Chief Technology Officer
Wendy Hayes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%734
MODERNA, INC.124.26%95 309
LONZA GROUP AG29.71%58 995
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.32%48 106
SEAGEN INC.4.15%33 404
CELLTRION, INC.-39.00%26 472