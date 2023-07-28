JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM, GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call

quarter and year-to-date. Factory volumes have softened as the year progressed, as lead times, supply chains and customer order trends start to normalize.

Total operating expenses increased $14 million or 12% in the quarter, primarily from rate-based increases of $6 million and incremental share-based compensation of $4 million. Gross margin rate improvement more than offset these increased operating expenses during the quarter, resulting in operating margin rate growth of 1 percentage point. Contractor operating margin increased 1 percentage point compared to the second quarter last year. Sequentially, Contractor operating margin decreased 3 percentage points from the first quarter, largely due to new product development spending, unfavorable channel mix and unfavorable factory volume related to inventory reduction initiatives.

For the full year, we expect unallocated corporate expenses to be approximately $34 million to $37 million, but timing can vary by quarter. Nonoperating expenses decreased $5 million as a result of increased interest income on cash held and the favorable effect of market valuation changes on investments held to fund certain retirement benefits. The adjusted tax rate was 19% for the quarter, which is consistent with our expected full year tax rate of approximately 19% to 20% on an as-adjusted basis.

Cash provided by operations totaled $282 million for the year, an increase of $147 million from last year, mostly driven by higher net earnings and a reduction in inventory purchases. Cash provided by operations as a percent of net earnings is 107% for the year. Significant uses of cash year-to-date were dividend payments of $79 million and capital expenditures of $92 million. We estimate capital expenditures for the year to be $200 million, with $130 million related to facility expansion projects.

Finally, subsequent to quarter-end, we repaid $75 million of our private placement debt, including a prepayment fee of $700,000, which will be recognized as interest expense in the third quarter of this year.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark for further segment and regional commentary.

Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everybody. All of my comments this morning will be on an organic, constant currency basis. Sales were up 3% for the quarter. We achieved record second quarter revenue and operating earnings, driven by strong results in both the Process and Industrial segments. Contractor performance remained mixed, with growth in pavement, protective coatings and spray foam unable to offset softer sales in the home center and pro paint channels. EMEA was a bright spot during the quarter, growing 5% compared to last year, with growth in all reportable segments. Incoming order rates in many key product categories have been solid, and sales have improved as many of the adverse component and product availability issues that impacted EMEA last year have improved.

Operating margins were strong for the quarter, as we continue to benefit from our pricing actions in 2022 and 2023. Price realization in the businesses and regions accounted for nearly all of our revenue growth and significantly contributed to our company-wide incremental margins of 75%. With similar volumes and costs for the rest of the year, we expect to continue to see solid margin performance for the remainder of 2023. Our consolidated backlog, was $330 million at the end of the quarter, down $20 million from the end of last quarter. Issues with supply chain and component availability have improved modestly. Better component availability has allowed us to increase our customer service levels, although we still have room for improvement.

Now turning to some commentary on our segments. The Contractor segment experienced a low-single-digit revenue decline in the second quarter, driven by less demand in the home center channel, slowing construction markets in China and softer demand in the North America pro paint channel. Somewhat offsetting these headwinds were growth in our pavement and high performance coatings and spray foam businesses. New product introductions were also incrementally favorable for both the quarter and on a year-to-date basis. We believe that the current inventory levels within the home center channel are reflective of foot traffic in the stores and out-the-door sales. The decline in the North America pro paint channel compares to strong second quarter sales last year, when we made a significant dent in our backlog -- back orders to key customers after component shortages started to ease.

