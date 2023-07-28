REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM GMT
OVERVIEW:
Company reported Cash provided by operations of $282 million.
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies.
JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM, GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Christopher Knutson
David M. Lowe Graco Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Mark W. Sheahan Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Deane Michael Dray RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst Jeffrey David Hammond KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - MD & Equity Research Analyst
Lawrence Tighe De Maria William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Group Head of Global Industrial Infrastructure Matt J. Summerville D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst
Michael Patrick Halloran Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Associate Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst Saree Emily Boroditsky Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Second Quarter Conference Call for Graco Inc. If you wish to access the replay for this call, you may do so by visiting the company's website at www.graco.com. Graco has additional information available in a PowerPoint slide presentation, which is available as part of the webcast player. (Operator Instructions)
During this call, various remarks may be made by management about their expectations, plans and prospects for the future. These remarks constitute forward-looking statements for the purpose of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various risk factors, including those identified in Item 1A of the company's 2022 Annual Report on the Form 10-K and in Item 1A of the company's most recently quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These reports are available on the company's website at www.graco.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and speak only as of the time they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements in light of new information or future events.
I will now turn the conference over to Chris Knutson, Executive Vice President, Corporate Controller.
Christopher Knutson
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm here today with Mark Sheahan and David Lowe. I will provide a brief overview of our quarterly results before turning the call over to Mark for additional discussion.
Yesterday, Graco reported second quarter sales of $560 million, an increase of 2% from the second quarter of last year. The effect of currency translation decreased sales by 1 percentage point or approximately $3 million. Reported net earnings increased 14% to $134 million for the second quarter. Diluted net earnings per share was $0.78, an increase of 15% over last year. After adjusting for the impact of excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, diluted net earnings per share was $0.75. Based on current exchange rates, currency translation should have no effect on full year net sales or earnings. We expect the unfavorable effects of currency that we saw in the first half of the year will be offset by favorable impacts in the second half.
The gross margin rate increased 310 basis points in the quarter. Strong price realization plus favorable product and channel mix, mainly in the Contractor segment, was more than enough to offset higher product costs. While material cost increases have moderated compared to what we experienced last year, headwinds from lower factory volumes and increased factory spending have put pressure on the gross margin rate for the
2
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies.
JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM, GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call
quarter and year-to-date. Factory volumes have softened as the year progressed, as lead times, supply chains and customer order trends start to normalize.
Total operating expenses increased $14 million or 12% in the quarter, primarily from rate-based increases of $6 million and incremental share-based compensation of $4 million. Gross margin rate improvement more than offset these increased operating expenses during the quarter, resulting in operating margin rate growth of 1 percentage point. Contractor operating margin increased 1 percentage point compared to the second quarter last year. Sequentially, Contractor operating margin decreased 3 percentage points from the first quarter, largely due to new product development spending, unfavorable channel mix and unfavorable factory volume related to inventory reduction initiatives.
For the full year, we expect unallocated corporate expenses to be approximately $34 million to $37 million, but timing can vary by quarter. Nonoperating expenses decreased $5 million as a result of increased interest income on cash held and the favorable effect of market valuation changes on investments held to fund certain retirement benefits. The adjusted tax rate was 19% for the quarter, which is consistent with our expected full year tax rate of approximately 19% to 20% on an as-adjusted basis.
Cash provided by operations totaled $282 million for the year, an increase of $147 million from last year, mostly driven by higher net earnings and a reduction in inventory purchases. Cash provided by operations as a percent of net earnings is 107% for the year. Significant uses of cash year-to-date were dividend payments of $79 million and capital expenditures of $92 million. We estimate capital expenditures for the year to be $200 million, with $130 million related to facility expansion projects.
Finally, subsequent to quarter-end, we repaid $75 million of our private placement debt, including a prepayment fee of $700,000, which will be recognized as interest expense in the third quarter of this year.
I'll now turn the call over to Mark for further segment and regional commentary.
Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everybody. All of my comments this morning will be on an organic, constant currency basis. Sales were up 3% for the quarter. We achieved record second quarter revenue and operating earnings, driven by strong results in both the Process and Industrial segments. Contractor performance remained mixed, with growth in pavement, protective coatings and spray foam unable to offset softer sales in the home center and pro paint channels. EMEA was a bright spot during the quarter, growing 5% compared to last year, with growth in all reportable segments. Incoming order rates in many key product categories have been solid, and sales have improved as many of the adverse component and product availability issues that impacted EMEA last year have improved.
Operating margins were strong for the quarter, as we continue to benefit from our pricing actions in 2022 and 2023. Price realization in the businesses and regions accounted for nearly all of our revenue growth and significantly contributed to our company-wide incremental margins of 75%. With similar volumes and costs for the rest of the year, we expect to continue to see solid margin performance for the remainder of 2023. Our consolidated backlog, was $330 million at the end of the quarter, down $20 million from the end of last quarter. Issues with supply chain and component availability have improved modestly. Better component availability has allowed us to increase our customer service levels, although we still have room for improvement.
Now turning to some commentary on our segments. The Contractor segment experienced a low-single-digit revenue decline in the second quarter, driven by less demand in the home center channel, slowing construction markets in China and softer demand in the North America pro paint channel. Somewhat offsetting these headwinds were growth in our pavement and high performance coatings and spray foam businesses. New product introductions were also incrementally favorable for both the quarter and on a year-to-date basis. We believe that the current inventory levels within the home center channel are reflective of foot traffic in the stores and out-the-door sales. The decline in the North America pro paint channel compares to strong second quarter sales last year, when we made a significant dent in our backlog -- back orders to key customers after component shortages started to ease.
3
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies.
JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM, GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call
Growth in EMEA during the quarter was largely due to improved product availability and strong price realization. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, declined 6% as the shipping container business and construction markets were weaker than a year ago, especially in China. Despite the soft quarter, we are optimistic for the balance of the year as contractor activity remains solid, and we are seeing improvement in key economic data related to U.S. housing starts and existing home sales, along with continued strength in commercial construction spending.
The Industrial segment grew 4%, resulting in record second quarter revenue and operating earnings. Activity in key end markets such as alternative energy, electronics and battery has been robust. Incoming orders in our Liquid Finishing and Sealants and Adhesives businesses remained solid, but were somewhat offset by continued softer demand in our Powder Finishing business, especially in Asia Pacific. However, backlogs in powder equipment and systems remain elevated, giving us confidence for a better second half of the year.
The Process segment grew sales 14%, resulting in second quarter records for both revenue and operating earnings. This is the tenth consecutive quarter that Process has set these records. We saw continued broad-based sales growth in all product categories. However, vehicle service, automatic lubrication and semiconductor were the key drivers of the impressive performance this quarter. Steady volume, strong pricing and good expense management resulted in incremental margins of 76% for the quarter and operating earnings of 31%, which is another record for the segment. At similar volumes, we believe the current operating margin rate is sustainable, and we are pleased with the strong margin progression that has occurred in this segment the last 2 years.
Moving to our outlook. Our results for the first 6 months were essentially in line with our expectations. End market activity can be broadly characterized as having pockets of both strengths and weaknesses. Overall, we're seeing modest sales growth drive strong earnings leverage. Current order rates, along with elevated backlogs, give us confidence that we will attain our full year revenue guide of low-single-digit organic growth on a constant currency basis.
That concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, we're ready for questions.
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
Operator
And thank you. (Operator Instructions) And our first question comes from Deane Dray from RBC Capital Markets.
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst
Could you expand on the point on the pro paint channel? It sounded like there was a lot of back order inventory that you were finally were able to ship. Did that have an impact on this quarter, that there was more product availability and so forth? It just -- it sounded like that was kind of either like a rubber banding of the product going into the channel. Just some clarity there, please.
Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. I think -- and David and Chris can comment, too. But I think what we were trying to highlight was that a year ago, we had a lot of back orders. And we did free up some components in the factory to get product out the door in Q2. That might have been a little bit higher than normal, just because we had such a huge amount. And so when you're looking at a comparison to last year, that was really why I think we saw a little bit tougher comp.
David M. Lowe - Graco Inc. - CFO & Treasurer
Yes. And I would just add this is David. I would just add that I think it's also true in the mindset of the buyers in the Contractor channel generally, both pro paint and home center, we have our most sophisticated point-of-sale systems and people. And a year ago, studying our fulfillment rates,
4
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies.
JULY 27, 2023 / 3:00PM, GGG.N - Q2 2023 Graco Inc Earnings Call
I think it's safe to conclude -- and I've confirmed this with our factory people -- they were submitting extra orders because of anxieties about when we and other vendors would get product to them. So I think it's a combination of orders were exceptionally aggressive, probably over and above out-the-door sales last year, along with Mark said, it was about a year ago when we really saw a meaningful free-up in some of the key components that were blocking shipments.
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst
All right. That's really helpful. And then just to clarify on the home center, it sounds though, the destocking, has that run its course? So selling versus sell-through is now more balanced?
Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. I think when we had talked to the teams that actually are in the field and they're looking at what inventories are in the stores, they feel like, right now, they're in a good spot given the level of activity that they're seeing in foot traffic and activity within the stores. So you never really know, Deane, right? I mean, things can change. But at least for now, we think that the major home centers are at an inventory level that's acceptable, given what they're seeing.
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst
Right. And then just lastly, on the traffic light slide, on -- it looks as though the Asia conditions have worsened a touch, but that was not enough to have you change the outlook for the year for sales? Total [company]?
Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
I think that's accurate. I think you got -- one thing that -- when we look at Asia, I mean, the majority of it is really the Industrial business. I mean, we do some -- we do have CED, it's meaningful. But when you think about all the activity that's going on in Industrial, with all the alternative energy stuff. And if you look outside of China, we saw a nice activity in Korea, in Japan and Southeast Asia. And also Australia. So I think we're pretty comfortable with what we've got there.
Operator
(Operator Instructions) And our next question comes from Michael Halloran from Baird.
Michael Patrick Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Associate Director of Research & Senior Research Analyst
So following up 1 of Deane's questions. Just if you look at the back half of the year, is the thought process then on the Contractor side sequential stability from current levels, kind of following normal seasonality? Or is there some other assumption I should be thinking about?
Mark W. Sheahan - Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. I think when we look at the level of incoming orders that we have and the backlogs that we still have, our backlogs are down, but they're still higher than what they would normally be. We feel pretty good that the outlook should hold up for the back half of the year.
5
REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us
©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Refinitiv content, including by framing or similar means, is prohibited without the prior written consent of Refinitiv. 'Refinitiv' and the Refinitiv logo are registered trademarks of Refinitiv and its affiliated companies.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Graco Inc. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 20:20:08 UTC.