Graco : 3rd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL (Transcript)

OCTOBER 22, 2020 / 3:00PM GMT, Q3 2020 Graco Inc Earnings Call

Our gross margin rate was up slightly compared to the third quarter last year. Improved factory volumes, lower material cost, the favorable impact of currency and realized pricing more than offset the unfavorable effect of product and channel mix, as sales in the Contractor segment increased, while sales in the Industrial and Process segments declined.

Given the growth in certain products in the Contractor segment, particularly products for the home center channel, factory capacity is strained. We've managed the increase in demand levels by investing in additional production lines, moving employees from other factories, increasing contract labor and working overtime. We are making progress towards meeting current demand levels and continue to monitor the situation closely.

Operating expenses in the quarter were comparable to the third quarter last year as reductions in volume and earnings based expenses offset higher product development costs. The reported tax rate was 6% for the quarter, down 7 percentage points from last year. On an adjusted basis, the rate in the quarter was 16% as compared to 20% in the first half of 2020. The decrease in the rate from the first half is due to the impact of lower foreign earnings and earnings in countries with lower tax rates than the U.S. rate.

Excluding the effects from excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises and other onetime items, our tax rate is expected to be 18% to 19% for both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $263 million year-to-date as compared to $299 million last year, primarily due to lower operating earnings and increases in working capital. Capital expenditures totaled $46 million year-to-date as we continue to invest in manufacturing capabilities as well as the expansion of several locations. For the full year 2020, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $85 million, including approximately $50 million for facility expansion projects.

A few final comments looking forward to the rest of the year. On Page 11 of our slide deck, we note our 6-week booking average through October 16 by segment. I would point out that there is an inherent volatility in order rates reflected in such a short period of time. Nonetheless, we thought it would be helpful to provide current order rate data, so you can see what we are experiencing heading into the fourth quarter.

Similar to the last 2 quarters, our Industrial and Process businesses are still experiencing declines from a year ago, although less severe than they were in Q2, while our Contractor business remains strong.

As the U.S. dollar continues to weaken, the effect of currency translation will continue to be favorable. At current rates, the impact would have been negligible on sales and earnings for the full year and have a favorable impact to the fourth quarter of approximately 2% on sales and 3% on earnings assuming the same mix of business as the prior year.

I'll turn the call over to Pat now for further comments.

Patrick J. McHale Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Kathy. Good morning, everyone. All of my comments this morning will be on an organic constant currency basis. Despite the unusual operating environment, we achieved record quarterly sales, driven by the strength of the North American construction market and a gradually improving Asia Pacific region.

The Contractor segment single-handedly accounted for the company's sales growth for the quarter. I want to thank our employees who've been working tirelessly to meet this unprecedented demand, a special thanks to the management, shop floor and temporary employees who have been working incredibly long hours, along with all the employees from other Graco factories who relocated to the Contractor factory to assist. It's been Graco team work on full display.

Contractor grew in all regions during the quarter as customers have responded favorably to our new product offerings, residential construction activity has been solid and the home improvement market has been robust.

The Industrial segment declined low single digits for the quarter, although improved from Q2, business activity remains muted across

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us

3