Graco : 4th QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL (Transcript)

(Operator Instructions) Our first question will come from the line of Deane Dray from RBC Capital Markets.

Deane Michael Dray RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst

Can we start in Contractor? Just a couple of things. One is, what's the visibility beyond the 6-week average orders that you're giving, which we appreciate. But just what are kind of the data points that you're using, you expect to stay robust? If you have line of sight into that? And then also, you called out some mix issues in the segment. Maybe you can clarify that, too, please.

Patrick J. McHale Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director

So it's a book-and-bill business. So we're always interested every week in what's happening with incoming order rates. However, when you take a look at the macro, residential construction, looks like it's going to remain in pretty good shape through 2021. So we expect to capitalize on that. And at least currently, what we're hearing and what we're seeing, there doesn't appear to be a big pullback in what's happening with the home centers work-from-home business. So we feel like, based upon the orders to start the year and what we're hearing in the marketplace that we've got a good shot of having a successful year in Contractor, despite the fact that we do have some very tough comps that we're going to be up against as we get into the peak that we hit this year.

In terms of the mix issue on Contractor, typically, that's just a mix issue between selling more of the smaller units than the larger units or home center business versus pro paint.

Deane Michael Dray RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst

All right. That's helpful. And then just as a follow-up, can you clarify for us on what the opportunity is in batteries? I mean when we talk to our auto analyst, he keeps emphasizing all the growth in batteries and capacity that's coming on new technologies, and just remind us where and how does Graco play in that market?

Mark W. Sheahan Graco Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

Yes. Deane, it's Mark. And we play in our Industrial segment in areas where customers are putting in new battery facilities, and they're looking to use fluid compounds to either do bonding of various components of the batteries themselves, or we also get involved in what's called thermal interface materials, which are highly reactive abrasive materials that are put down to dissipate heat when batteries are actually being used. And we have the equipment and the expertise to get involved in those applications, along with our distributor partners to put together nice packages for the end users. So as long as there's demand for batteries, we expect that we're going to get a fair shot at being able to be involved in those opportunities.

Deane Michael Dray RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - MD of Multi-Industry & Electrical Equipment & Analyst

Got it. And if I could just squeeze one more question in? Can you talk about pricing expectations? I know it's at the beginning of the year is when you put through pricing. What are the dynamics this year? And anything contribution from new products you expect to launch?

Patrick J. McHale Graco Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Yes. Pricing ought to be like it is typically. We generally put through a modest price increase each year and expect to realize somewhere in that 1.5%, maybe up to 2% realized pricing. I don't think this year is going to be really anything different on that. We did not cut any of our new product investments or our new product programs. So we feel like our new product pipeline for '21 and even going into '22 looks pretty good.

Our next question will come from the line of Saree Boroditsky from Jefferies.

Saree Emily Boroditsky Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

We're hearing that there's a lot of capital being spent on automation in China right now. Could you comment on what you're seeing there that drove the pickup in Industrial? And then do you think that COVID will increase the demand for more automation in factories globally?

