GRACO INC.

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 09/18 01:53:10 pm
60.7 USD   -0.54%
Summary 
Summary

Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/18/2020 | 01:28pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per common share, payable on Nov. 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 19, 2020. The Company has approximately 167.4 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 514 M - -
Net income 2020 245 M - -
Net cash 2020 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 10 174 M 10 174 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
EV / Sales 2021 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 55,50 $
Last Close Price 61,03 $
Spread / Highest target 6,50%
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.17.37%10 174
XYLEM8.96%15 450
IDEX CORPORATION8.44%14 084
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.12.54%3 977
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-41.87%3 766
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.5.23%2 786
