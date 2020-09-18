Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per common share, payable on Nov. 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 19, 2020. The Company has approximately 167.4 million shares outstanding.

