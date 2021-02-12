Log in
Graco Inc.    GGG

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
02/12 01:51:51 pm
71.415 USD   -0.70%
Graco : Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

02/12/2021 | 01:13pm EST
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.75 cents ($0.1875) per common share, payable on May 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021. The Company has approximately 168.8 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 607 M - -
Net income 2020 301 M - -
Net cash 2020 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
Yield 2020 0,97%
Capitalization 12 050 M 12 050 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,39x
EV / Sales 2021 6,45x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 77,29 $
Last Close Price 71,92 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.-0.59%12 050
XYLEM-2.80%17 849
IDEX CORPORATION-0.60%14 990
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.1.59%5 301
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION5.70%5 074
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.9.61%3 505
