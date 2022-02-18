Log in
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/18 11:51:38 am
71.71 USD   -0.03%
11:46aGraco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/16INSIDER SELL : Graco
MT
02/03Berenberg Bank Adjusts Graco's Price Target to $84 From $83, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

02/18/2022 | 11:46am EST
The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on May 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.9 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 965 M - -
Net income 2021 429 M - -
Net cash 2021 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 12 216 M 12 216 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.-11.03%12 216
IDEX CORPORATION-20.15%14 348
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-25.96%5 747
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION6.27%4 236
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-32.33%4 028
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-8.70%3 910