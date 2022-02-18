Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 21 cents ($0.21) per common share, payable on May 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 18, 2022. The Company has approximately 169.9 million shares outstanding.

