Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:36:35 2023-06-16 pm EDT
85.60 USD   +0.23%
01:25pGraco Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.235 a Share, Payable Aug. 2 to Stockholders of Record July 17
MT
01:01pGraco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/15Graco Develops Electric Variable Ratio Metering for 2K Material
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/16/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 23.5 cents ($0.235) per common share, payable on August 2, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023. The Company has approximately 168.9 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GRACO INC.
01:25pGraco Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.235 a Share, Payable Aug. 2 to Stockholders of R..
MT
01:01pGraco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/15Graco Develops Electric Variable Ratio Metering for 2K Material
CI
06/15Graco Develops Electric Variable Ratio Metering for 2K Material
BU
06/14Insider Sell: Graco
MT
06/08Graco Inc. Enters into an Amendment No. 2 to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
05/23Graco Inc. Enters into an Amendment No. 1 to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
CI
05/22Insider Sell: Graco
MT
05/18Graco : 6.4 mb
PU
05/16Consumer Cos Down After Home Depot Warning, Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRACO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 244 M - -
Net income 2023 526 M - -
Net cash 2023 356 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 1,08%
Capitalization 14 376 M 14 376 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
EV / Sales 2024 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 85,40 $
Average target price 83,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Kathryn L. Schoenrock Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.26.97%14 376
IDEX CORPORATION-8.97%15 901
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.24.24%6 116
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION19.43%4 805
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.24.60%4 665
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.20.74%2 415
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer