On February 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of Graco Inc. appointed J. Kevin Gilligan as Chair of the Board and as Chair of the Governance Committee, in each case effective as of such date. Mr. Gilligan is succeeding Lee R. Mitau in the foregoing roles. Mr. Mitau reached age 75 in October 2023, and therefore will retire from the Board effective as of the Company?s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on April 26, 2024 (?Annual Meeting?), in accordance with the retirement standards set forth in the Company?s Corporate Governance Guidelines.

In addition, R. William Van Sant, whose current term as a director on the Board will expire as of the Annual Meeting, will also retire from the Board effective as of such date and will not stand for re-election at the Annual Meeting.