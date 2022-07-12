Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-07-12 pm EDT
59.88 USD   +0.01%
01:31pGraco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/07Graco to Offer Electric Pumps With UniDrum Bulk Supply System
MT
07/07Graco Announces Only Electric Bulk Unloader
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Graco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/12/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Second Quarter 2022 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A full-text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s website and at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cfipvjqr.

Listeners should register on the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call. For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRACO INC.
01:31pGraco Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/07Graco to Offer Electric Pumps With UniDrum Bulk Supply System
MT
07/07Graco Announces Only Electric Bulk Unloader
BU
06/23Goldman Sachs Lowers Graco's Price Target to $63 From $67, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
06/17Graco Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.21/Share, Payable Aug. 3 to Holders of Record ..
MT
06/17Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/17Graco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 3, 2022
CI
06/15INSIDER SELL : Graco
MT
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Targets for Industrial Equipment Names as Market Forces Pr..
MT
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Graco to $70 From $80, Maintains Equalweight Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRACO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 116 M - -
Net income 2022 467 M - -
Net cash 2022 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 10 132 M 10 132 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 59,87 $
Average target price 71,63 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
John Kevin Gilligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.-25.74%10 132
IDEX CORPORATION-21.17%14 158
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-41.04%4 021
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-7.19%3 710
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-20.83%3 455
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-46.59%3 173