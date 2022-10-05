Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-10-05 pm EDT
63.33 USD   -0.17%
01:11pGraco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/23Graco Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.21 a Share, Payable Nov. 2 to Holders of Record Oct. 17
MT
09/23Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
Summary 
Summary

Graco Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its Third Quarter 2022 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A full-text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast on the Company’s website and by going here edge.media-server.com. Listeners should register on the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call. For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com or on Twitter @GracoInc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 117 M - -
Net income 2022 451 M - -
Net cash 2022 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 10 727 M 10 727 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,1%
