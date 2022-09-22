Advanced search
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
2022-09-22
61.13 USD   -1.86%
05:26pGraco Inc. Unveils New Building in Dayton, Minnesota
BU
09/15Graco Inc. Named a Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production by Fortune Magazine
BU
09/07Graco Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for Dayton Distribution Center
BU
Graco Inc. Unveils New Building in Dayton, Minnesota

09/22/2022
Graco’s new facility incorporates solar energy and provides space for Company growth.

On Sept. 20, Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new 538,000-square-foot building. It is the first building to open on the Patrick J. McHale campus in Dayton, Minnesota.

"The opening of our fourth Minnesota campus is driven by our commitment to continuous improvement," said Mark Sheahan, President and CEO. "Our business segments in Minneapolis have reached full capacity, which created a need to expand both our factory and office spaces. The new state-of-the-art facility in Dayton will continue providing enough space for these segments to grow for many years to come."

Graco, working with Impact Power Solutions (IPS), is investing in solar energy with this new building. The Company has added a 1.4-megawatt solar array, consisting of over 3,100 solar panels on the roof of the building. This investment will improve Graco's environmental footprint. Over the next 30 years, the solar array is expected to offset over 23,000 tons of CO2.

In recognition of Graco's sustainability efforts, IPS has also partnered with American Forests to plant 1,400 trees, one for each kilowatt of solar installed.

"Graco will continue to invest in the communities and environments we live in," said Angie Wordell, Executive Vice President of Operations. "With this new campus, Graco will replace some of our traditional energy consumption methods with solar energy. We've chosen to invest in more sustainable energy because it's the right thing to do for the environment, our communities, customers, employees and the business."

Graco partnered with general contractor, McGough, architectural services firm, HGA, and project manager, Tegra Group, to complete building construction. Graco also recognizes the support of the City of Dayton on this project. The new facility will house office and factory space.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GRACO INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 119 M - -
Net income 2022 450 M - -
Net cash 2022 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 10 534 M 10 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GRACO INC.
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 61,13 $
Average target price 71,25 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
John Kevin Gilligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.-22.74%10 534
IDEX CORPORATION-13.54%15 421
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-10.73%3 907
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-47.77%3 488
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-14.44%3 422
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-62.26%2 138