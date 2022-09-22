Graco Inc. Unveils New Building in Dayton, Minnesota

Graco’s new facility incorporates solar energy and provides space for Company growth.

On Sept. 20, Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of its new 538,000-square-foot building. It is the first building to open on the Patrick J. McHale campus in Dayton, Minnesota.

Patrick J. McHale cutting the ribbon of Graco's new building in Dayton, MN. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The opening of our fourth Minnesota campus is driven by our commitment to continuous improvement," said Mark Sheahan, President and CEO. "Our business segments in Minneapolis have reached full capacity, which created a need to expand both our factory and office spaces. The new state-of-the-art facility in Dayton will continue providing enough space for these segments to grow for many years to come."

Graco, working with Impact Power Solutions (IPS), is investing in solar energy with this new building. The Company has added a 1.4-megawatt solar array, consisting of over 3,100 solar panels on the roof of the building. This investment will improve Graco's environmental footprint. Over the next 30 years, the solar array is expected to offset over 23,000 tons of CO2.

In recognition of Graco's sustainability efforts, IPS has also partnered with American Forests to plant 1,400 trees, one for each kilowatt of solar installed.

"Graco will continue to invest in the communities and environments we live in," said Angie Wordell, Executive Vice President of Operations. "With this new campus, Graco will replace some of our traditional energy consumption methods with solar energy. We've chosen to invest in more sustainable energy because it's the right thing to do for the environment, our communities, customers, employees and the business."

Graco partnered with general contractor, McGough, architectural services firm, HGA, and project manager, Tegra Group, to complete building construction. Graco also recognizes the support of the City of Dayton on this project. The new facility will house office and factory space.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

