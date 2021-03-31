Log in
GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Graco Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

03/31/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) announced today that it will release its First Quarter 2021 earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes Wednesday, April 21, 2021. A full text copy of the earnings announcement will be available on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Graco management will hold a conference call, including slides via webcast, with analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

A real-time listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast by Nasdaq. Individuals can access the call and view the slides on the Company’s website at www.graco.com. Listeners should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the live conference call to install any necessary audio software.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available soon after the conference call at Graco’s website, or by telephone beginning at approximately 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23,2021, by dialing 855-859-2056, Conference ID # 6165727, if calling within the U.S. or Canada. The dial-in number for international participants is 404-537-3406, with the same Conference ID #. The replay by telephone will be available through 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 807 M - -
Net income 2021 389 M - -
Net cash 2021 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 12 192 M 12 192 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 76,71 $
Last Close Price 72,18 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.-0.12%12 192
XYLEM INC.3.04%18 916
IDEX CORPORATION5.65%15 972
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.5.85%5 372
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION6.35%5 106
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.14.00%3 656
