GRACO INC.

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 11:41:12 am
63.29 USD   +1.01%
GRACO : Launches Hydraulic Bolt Torquing Pump
BU
10/29GRACO : 3rd QUARTER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
PU
10/23GRACO : 3rd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL (Transcript)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graco : Launches Hydraulic Bolt Torquing Pump

11/03/2020 | 11:19am EST

Unprecedented productivity and reliability in every application

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, is proud to introduce the new RenegadeTM Torque Series hydraulic pump. This pioneering hydraulic pack includes technology that delivers unmatched power, speed and reliability to complete jobs faster and raise productivity expectations on bolt torquing applications.

While typical hydraulic bolt torquing pumps are repurposed pumps meant for lifting and jacking, the new Renegadehydraulic pump is designed and built specifically for the rigorous demands of bolt torquing applications. On applications where every second counts, the Renegade hydraulic pump uses larger, double-acting pumps. These pumps provide 15 times more oil displacement per stroke than typical bolting packs, completing jobs significantly faster. The pumps also use the largest filtration system in the industry to stand up to the harshest jobsite conditions.

All-day operation of the Renegade hydraulic pump is made easier with its smartly-designed pendant that can be operated with either a thumb press or trigger-pull option. The pendant is also cordless and can be used at distances up to 100 feet for user-friendly operation.

“The Renegade hydraulic pump looks different, runs different and even sounds different than any other pack on the market today – because it is different,” said Jon Knutson, Vice President, Worldwide Contractor Equipment Division Marketing at Graco. “We are excited for hydraulic pack users to experience the vast number of benefits these differences can deliver for them on their jobs.”

To learn more about the RenegadeTorque Series hydraulic pump, visit www.graco.com/renegade.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 607 M - -
Net income 2020 301 M - -
Net cash 2020 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
Yield 2020 1,12%
Capitalization 10 498 M 10 498 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,43x
EV / Sales 2021 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 65,29 $
Last Close Price 62,66 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.20.50%10 498
XYLEM12.44%15 967
IDEX CORPORATION3.93%13 533
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.15.37%4 055
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-38.64%3 975
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.8.39%2 871
