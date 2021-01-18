Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Graco Inc.    GGG

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Graco : Launches Intelligent Control for Pneumatic Pumps and Agitators

01/18/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Advancement digitally connects all types of industrial paint mix room equipment

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has launched Intelligent Paint Kitchen (IPK) control for pneumatic pumps and agitators. The advancement extends remote management to industrial paint supply and circulation systems with all types of finishing equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005038/en/

“The Intelligent Paint Kitchen used to be limited to electric pumps,” said Blake Erickson, Graco Product Marketing Manager for the Industrial Products Division. “Layering on intelligent control to pneumatic equipment can be a game changer for established operations that use compressed air.”

The Intelligent Paint Kitchen is a smart set of sensors, actuators and control modules that communicate with each other to optimize factory paint circulation and supply. It allows pump control (pressure and flow rates), tank control (tank levels and agitator speeds) and overall (remote) control.

In addition to Graco E-Flo® DC electric pumps, the Intelligent Paint Kitchen now delivers closed loop pressure, flow mode and a new hybrid mode to these Graco pneumatic pumps: Endura-Flo™, Glutton and High-Flo® (with NXT®/XL motor).

“It’s not either electric or pneumatic; IPK can manage both electric and pneumatic equipment at the same time,” said Erickson.

A new agitator profile controls electric and/or pneumatic agitators by:

  • Maintaining consistent agitation speeds
  • Reducing speed according to the level of material in a tank
  • Alternating agitator on and off times
  • Setting production and off-production modes

“Out of any pneumatic paint mix room equipment, agitators usually use the most air and affect material consistency,” said Erickson. “IPK’s ability to remotely monitor and control agitator speed, in addition to pump pressure and flow rates, can help many factories run more efficiently, use less compressed air and cut energy expenses.”

For more information about the Intelligent Paint Kitchen, contact your local Graco finishing distributor or go to www.graco.com/IPK.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRACO INC.
11:01aGRACO : Launches Intelligent Control for Pneumatic Pumps and Agitators
BU
01/15GRACO INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020GRACO INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2020Graco Ups Quarterly Dividend by 7.1% to $0.1875 a Share, Payable Feb. 3 to Sh..
MT
2020GRACO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
2020GRACO : Appoints Brett C. Carter to the Board of Directors
BU
2020GRACO : Increases Quarterly Dividend 7.1 Percent
BU
2020RBC Capital Adjusts Graco's Price Target to $78 From $72, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
2020GRACO : Launches Hydraulic Bolt Torquing Pump
BU
2020GRACO : 3rd QUARTER 2020 INVESTOR PRESENTATION
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 607 M - -
Net income 2020 301 M - -
Net cash 2020 167 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,5x
Yield 2020 0,95%
Capitalization 12 321 M 12 321 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,56x
EV / Sales 2021 7,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 68,00 $
Last Close Price 73,54 $
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick J. McHale President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Mark WIlliam Sheahan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRACO INC.1.64%12 321
XYLEM1.68%18 654
IDEX CORPORATION-2.59%14 690
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-0.10%5 196
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION1.03%4 850
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.3.47%3 309
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ