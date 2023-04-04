Graco Launches The Next Generation Small Application Airless Sprayer

Breakthrough technology, designed to deliver higher quality results faster!

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment introduces the new Ultra® QuickShot™ – the first and only electric powered airless gun on the market today, delivering higher quality results faster for every professional painting contractor.

The new Ultra® QuickShot™ cutting-edge tool features the industry’s first electronic powered airless gun, delivering trigger speeds over 80X faster than a traditional airless gun. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Ultra QuickShot combines a range of industry first technologies that dramatically speed up small jobs by delivering unparalleled performance and convenience. This cutting-edge tool features the industry’s first electronic powered airless gun, delivering trigger speeds over 80X faster than a traditional airless gun. This breakthrough technology virtually eliminates spits for a smooth and professional-grade finish on all small jobs.

The compact size of the electric powered airless gun makes it easy to use in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas, while its lightweight design delivers a dramatic reduction in user fatigue when spraying. The compact size paired with the industry’s first on-demand pressure and flow control built into the gun allows contractors to quickly dial into the performance they need with precision and control.

Created with portability in mind, this battery-operated airless sprayer gives painting professionals the ability to spray all small jobs with a six-foot flexible hose for full reach and easy hose management, and the belt and holster provides maximum portability. This new airless sprayer delivers; Quick set up, Quick refills & color changes, Quick application speeds and Quick clean up!

"We are extremely excited to introduce this breakthrough patented technology that delivers higher quality results faster and easier," said Tyler Sterner Global Product Marketing Manager. "The Ultra QuickShot is the first small job airless sprayer that allows contractors the ability to paint how they are used to traditionally with a gun and hose.”

To learn more about the Ultra QuickShot Sprayer, visit www.graco.com/ULTRAQUICKSHOT.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

