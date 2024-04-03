Industry’s First Variable-Ratio System for Mixing 2-Component Floor Coatings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the TruMix XT™ variable-ratio mixing system. This industry-first solution mixes 2-component floor coatings on demand, enabling contractors to reduce labor costs and eliminate costly mix errors.

Gone are the days of manually mixing in buckets and worrying about costly mix errors. Graco’s TruMix XT variable-ratio mixing system is a revolutionary solution for mixing 2-component floor coatings. This system is capable of mixing up to 120 gallons per hour, can support nearly any ratio with superior accuracy, and mix consistency over traditional bucket batch methods. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The TruMix XT mixing system frees up labor from the mix station and eliminates mix errors, enabling contractors to operate more profitably and grow their business,” said Ben Tollefson, Graco Global Product Marketing Manager. “This is a revolutionary solution for an industry that has had to depend on labor-intensive bucket-batch methods that are prone to mixing error.”

At the push of a button, the TruMix XT mixes most 2-component floor coatings and supports the full range of ratios — from 1:1 to 6:1. The system features a variety of Graco-exclusive technologies to ensure an accurate and thorough mix, including SmartSync™ Ratio Control, Xtreme Torque™ precision brushless motors, and the CrossLink™ Multi-Stage Mixing Hose. TruMix XT mixes material on demand, allowing contractors to reduce wasted material and maximize the time they have to apply materials. Finally, it features a high-capacity battery that allows contractors to use it as a stationary mix station or take it onto the floor and dispense as they go.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction, and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

