    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:10:00 pm
78.2 USD   -1.25%
04:41pGraco Opens South China Innovation Center in DongGuan City
BU
10/25GRACO : Berenberg Bank Adjusts Graco PT to $83 From $85, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/21GRACO : 172.5 kb
PU
Graco Opens South China Innovation Center in DongGuan City

11/11/2021 | 04:41pm EST
Facility strengthens ability to support key customers in the electronics market

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has announced the opening of the South China Innovation Center in DongGuan City, China, focused on serving the electronics industry. Electronic product assembly is a rapidly growing market that supports the manufacturing and development of electronics components in a variety of applications including automotive, consumer and connected infrastructure to create and maintain electric vehicles and fleets.

“Graco has recently made several investments globally related to product development and application testing. This new facility is strategically located in South China and will increase our ability to support and strengthen relationships with key customers,” said Tony Gargano, President of Asia Pacific. “This functional design and testing center will extend our commitment to the region by being closer to our customers in key market segments, particularly in the area of electronics assembly and new energy vehicles.”

Graco’s team of experts in mechanical engineering, electronic engineering and software development, working with the local commercial team, are ready to serve customers by helping them find solutions around emerging technologies and custom applications with local support. The facility has a large-scale training space, equipment demonstration areas and product labs to support the work of the team and host in-person collaboration.

The South China Innovation Center and the existing AP Innovation Center in Shanghai expands Graco’s commitment to China and gives customers access to a global network of engineers developing electronics, automotive and new energy solutions.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 964 M - -
Net income 2021 432 M - -
Net cash 2021 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 13 460 M 13 460 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Caroline M. Chambers Executive VP-Information Systems & President-EMEA
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.9.45%13 460
IDEX CORPORATION18.24%17 908
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.65.96%8 218
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%5 732
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-7.92%4 420
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.36.70%4 393