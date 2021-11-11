Graco Opens South China Innovation Center in DongGuan City

Facility strengthens ability to support key customers in the electronics market

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, has announced the opening of the South China Innovation Center in DongGuan City, China, focused on serving the electronics industry. Electronic product assembly is a rapidly growing market that supports the manufacturing and development of electronics components in a variety of applications including automotive, consumer and connected infrastructure to create and maintain electric vehicles and fleets.

“Graco has recently made several investments globally related to product development and application testing. This new facility is strategically located in South China and will increase our ability to support and strengthen relationships with key customers,” said Tony Gargano, President of Asia Pacific. “This functional design and testing center will extend our commitment to the region by being closer to our customers in key market segments, particularly in the area of electronics assembly and new energy vehicles.”

Graco’s team of experts in mechanical engineering, electronic engineering and software development, working with the local commercial team, are ready to serve customers by helping them find solutions around emerging technologies and custom applications with local support. The facility has a large-scale training space, equipment demonstration areas and product labs to support the work of the team and host in-person collaboration.

The South China Innovation Center and the existing AP Innovation Center in Shanghai expands Graco’s commitment to China and gives customers access to a global network of engineers developing electronics, automotive and new energy solutions.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

