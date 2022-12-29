Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graco Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGG   US3841091040

GRACO INC.

(GGG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-29 pm EST
67.82 USD   +2.23%
05:02pGraco Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
12/16Graco Introduces Double Diaphragm Pump
MT
12/16Graco Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graco Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

12/29/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, released today its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report discloses the Company’s approach to ESG and the commitments it makes to its people, its communities and the environment.

“This first ESG report highlights our history of corporate responsibility and the work we do in this area,” said Mark Sheahan, President and CEO. “We look forward to measuring and sharing our performance annually in future reports.”

A copy of the ESG report can be found on the Company’s website: https://www.graco.com/us/en/about-graco/sustainability.html

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRACO INC.
05:02pGraco Publishes Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
12/16Graco Introduces Double Diaphragm Pump
MT
12/16Graco Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
12/16Graco Launches QUANTM Pump
BU
12/16Graco Inc. Launches Quantm Pump
CI
12/06Graco Names Laura L. Evanson Executive Vice President, Marketing
BU
12/06Graco Names Claudio Merengo an Executive Officer
BU
12/06Graco Inc. Names Claudio Merengo an Executive Officer
CI
12/06Graco Names Laura L. Evanson as Executive Vice President, Marketing
CI
12/02Graco Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRACO INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 144 M - -
Net income 2022 453 M - -
Net cash 2022 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 11 180 M 11 180 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart GRACO INC.
Duration : Period :
Graco Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRACO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 66,34 $
Average target price 72,25 $
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark WIlliam Sheahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Lowe Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Lee R. Mitau Chairman
Angela F. Wordell Executive Vice President-Operations
John Kevin Gilligan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRACO INC.-17.71%11 180
IDEX CORPORATION-2.65%17 133
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A.-33.56%4 777
FLOWSERVE CORPORATION-0.72%3 903
FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC.-15.42%3 650
HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC.-64.58%1 940