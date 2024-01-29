Graco Inc. is a manufacturing company. It supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in industrial and commercial applications. It operates through three segments: Contractor, Industrial and Process. Contractor segment offer sprayers that apply paint to walls and other structures, with product models for users ranging from do-it-yourself homeowners to professional contractors. This segment manufactures two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam (spray foam) and polyurea coatings. Industrial segment includes the Industrial and Powder divisions. The Industrial segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. Process segment includes the Process and Lubrication divisions. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants and other fluids.