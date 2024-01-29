Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) is looking for acquisitions. Mark Sheahan, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are initiating full-year 2024 revenue guidance of low single-digits on an organic, constant currency basis as we will continue to focus on our core strategies of new product development, expanding distribution, entering new markets and targeting strategic acquisitions to drive shareholder value".
Graco Inc.
Equities
GGG
US3841091040
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|85.14 USD
|+0.46%
|-0.47%
|-1.87%
|Jan. 29
|Graco Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise
|MT
|Jan. 29
|Graco Initiates Full Year Revenue Guidance of Low Single-Digits on Organic, Constant Currency Basis
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-1.87%
|14 305 M $
|-2.28%
|15 817 M $
|-1.45%
|5 504 M $
|-0.22%
|5 313 M $
|+0.17%
|4 422 M $
|-3.97%
|2 690 M $
|+2.05%
|1 444 M $
|-0.75%
|1 192 M $
|+1.32%
|869 M $
|+1.20%
|855 M $
